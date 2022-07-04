Mission: Impossible 8 Director Shows Incredible New Stunt Image of Tom Cruise To Celebrate His 60th Birthday

Tom Cruise has been delighting moviegoers for many years with his huge blockbusters in which he often does amazing feats. Cruise’s stunts are essentially the stuff of legend at this point and, with the actor only seeming to up the ante as time goes on, one could definitely get the feeling that he’ll continue to perform like this for years. The actor, contrary to popular belief is still human and will age just like us. As a matter of fact, today is Cruise’s 60th birthday (something I still can’t believe), and many have been paying tribute to him. Mission: Impossible 8 (or Dead Reckoning Part 2Christopher McQuarrie, director of ) was among those who celebrated and shared an incredible stunt image from the movie.

Christopher McQuarrie is well-aware of Tom Cruise’s skill in performing stunts. He’s worked with the star in varying capacities on nearly ten films, four of which are Mission: Impossible flicks. So it was only fitting that McQuarrie celebrated his leading man’s birthday by taking to Twitter and dropping a BTS still from the eighth M:Ifilm, which has been South Africa: shooting As of late. The image involves Cruise’s Ethan Hunt and an airplane, and… Yeah, you just need to see if for yourself:

Happy 60th birthday, Tom. pic.twitter.com/IfWUguhM7cJuly 3, 2022 More

Does that make you look 60 years old? I don’t think so, and I’m certain there are plenty of others out there who would agree with me. This is a great tribute to the man that many call the greatest ever action star. It is also worth asking what the story context for this scene is. Ethan Hunt has found himself in many sticky situations over his career, but this scene is the best.

I’m not sure what’s more impressive to be honest: the fact that Tom Cruise performs these stunts or the fact that Christopher McQuarrie and co. manage to formulate them and make them work organically for the story. Sure, plenty would point at Cruise’s theatrics, but you have to give it up to the writer-director for coming up with the ideas. He’s given the character of Ethan Hunt (and Cruise by extension) some wild things to do, like that wild underwater sequence in 2015’s Rogue Nation . And from what’s been revealed so far, it looks like the final two M:IThe installments, which have crazy budgets, will get even more insane.

Mission: Impossible Part OneFilming was extensive during COVID’s peak and outside entities were allowed to view behind-the-scenes footage. Someone captured footage of the lead, for example. Actor parachuting continuously out of a helicopter . Hayley Atwell has also teased that she’ll be handcuffed For one sequence that is particularly intriguing, thank you to the man. Of course, there’s one moment that just about every fan is probably eager to see.

Ethan Hunt riding a motorcycle from a cliff is the moment in question. As teased in the Dead Reckoning Trailer . Tom Cruise’s insane stunt was first teased BTS images from September. More information slowly coming out. CinemaBlend learned some key details about Cruise’s big scene during this year’s CinemaCon. One of these little details is that the Hollywood veteran wanted to do such a thing from the beginning. “a little kid.”He clearly saw this as the realization of his dreams, and other adrenaline junkies might have fantasized about it.

The performer, now 60 years old, is certain to be victorious in the final part of his work on the eighth Mission: Impossible movie. It wouldn’t be surprising if he’s listening to Christopher McQuarrie’s direction and preparing for another stunt as we speak. Regardless of what he’s doing today though, I hope he takes a moment to celebrate and enjoy his big day.