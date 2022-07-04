Pete Davidson Has Veneers?

Internet star Dr. Sara Hahn, DMD breaks down the truth behind Pete Davidson’s irresistible smile in her viral TikTok account Veneer Check. Hahn has studied smiles of famous celebrities such as Johnny Depp, Jerry Seinfeld and Lady Gaga. Hahn began his career in 1993. In her video, she says that DavidsonHad a “beautiful smile” as a teen but pointed at the obvious gap he had in between his two front teeth, This is known as a diastema.

Hahn explains, “Using braces or Invisalign you can close this space. Your dentist or orthodontist might also recommend a frenectomy. A frenectomy is a very small surgery where they cut the labial frenulum. The labial frenulum is a piece of tissue that attaches right in there.” Hahn went on to say that “mother nature is very stubborn”It is possible for a person to lose their retainer if they don’t wear it after surgery. Hahn then displayed a photo of Davidson 2022. He claimed that Davidson has veneers and also noted that his gap is gone.

Hahn concluded her clip by stating that Davidson’s teeth were the final straw. “look great,”His teeth did not always look the same. This picture perfect.