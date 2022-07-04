South Carolina man wins $100K lottery after buying ticket using strategy he learned from TV show

A South Carolina man got an idea while watching television. He bought a Powerball ticket and won $100,000.

After watching an episode of “The Man in the Mirror”, the man (whose identity has not yet been revealed) decided to experiment. “Lottery Changed My Life”You can play the lottery for three years by spending $25 per week. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

“I didn’t even know how to play Powerball,”He laughed while telling lottery officials.

During his first week, the man won $500.

However, he was victorious in week seven.

The man initially believed that he only had two numbers matching in the May 28 drawing. His wife noticed that he had a Powerball number. He realized that five numbers were matching the drawing after a second look. He was one number shy of the jackpot.

His prize was $50,000 to $100,000 at the time. “2”Officials said that he had added $1 to PowerPlay to draw the multiplier.

After cashing in his winnings the man purchased a car. He also continues to buy $25 worth of lottery tickets each week.

“I’m going to finish out the three months,”He won the lottery.

The Kwik Fill, where the man purchased his ticket, received a $1,000 commission to sell the winning ticket.

The chances of getting the red Powerball number and the four white ball numbers are 1 in 913,129.