The worst broadband outages in cities – which area is yours?

Research shows that 11 million Brits have experienced a broadband blackout lasting over three hours within the past twelve months.

New data has shown that the majority of the problems are being solved.

2 What rank does your region have?

According to Uswitch.com, Nottingham is ranked lowest.

In the past year, East Midlands cities experienced an average downtime duration of 70.2hrs.

Southampton comes in second place with 45.8 hour.

This data was compiled from people who reported issues with their internet.

One in seven respondents said they experienced such problems They were unable to work.

While the number of people affected has dropped in comparison to last year, those who experienced service disruptions were more likely than ever to complain.

Manchester is also tops for broadband outages with 38.8 hours downtime.

It’s closely followed by Bristol, which is at 38.7 Hours.

Cardiff rounds out the top five.

One in seven respondents said that their internet service has been getting worse over the past year.

“Misfiring home broadband can quickly become a huge annoyance, given that video calls have become essential for many remote workers,”Ernest Doku, broadband expert from Uswitch.com, said the following:

“Stable broadband should not be the thing that you worry about when you are trying to impress a new employer.

“Bosses will be hesitant to trust a boss if their first impressions are of internet drop outs and buffering.

“When people reach the point that their bosses are commenting on their connection issues, it’s time to consider an upgrade.

“You may find that better service often comes at a cheaper price when you have been with the same provider for a number of years.”

2 With millions of people working remotely, broadband issues are a problem Credit: Getty

The best phone and gadget hacks You are looking for hacks to your phone’s security? Are you looking for the hidden features in social media apps? We’ve got you covered.

Your stories are ours! Do you have a story for Central Recorder Online Tech & Science team?