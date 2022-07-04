Alexa Chung and Tom Sturridge Kiss at Wimbledon Next To Ex Sienna Miller

Alexa Chung and Tom Sturridge are serving up some serious PDA.

The fashion designer, 38,And Sandman The star and 36-year-old were seen kissing while they sat courtside at Wimbledon on the 3rd of July. Tom’s ex was seated right in front. Sienna MillerAnd her boyfriend Oli GreenThey also had some fun with each other.

Photos from the sporting event show the friendly exes who have a 9-year-old daughter. MarloweAlexa and Oli are seen taking selfies as they enjoy the match.

Alexa’s Instagram: Shared a photo of herselfSmile with the caption “Wimbers.” She also posted a few photos of her friends—not including Tom—on her Instagram Story.

Although Alexa and Tom are not openly discussing the nature of their relationship, it is the second time. The pair were spotted together recently after they were seen at Glastonbury Festival last weekend.