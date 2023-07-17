Sound Of Freedom is available on American Privilege and Amazon Prime.

Sound Of Freedom, is this on American Privilege or on Amazon Prime Video streaming? HITC investigates.

Anybody that’s even remotely online will find that discussion surrounding Sound Of Freedom is inescapable. The movie, directed by Alejandro Monteverde with Jim Caviezel as the star, follows a former federal agent who becomes a vigilante and attempts to save victims of child slavery. Moviegoers have been encouraged to watch the film in the cinema, and its box office success has commanded headlines. With more and more people talking about the film, some have pointed to American Priviledge as a source to see Sound Of Freedom…

Sound Of Freedom on American Privilege explained

Sound Of Freedom had been uploaded on American Privilege, and visitors were directed to a YouTube video by clicking on the thumbnail. However, the video has since been taken down with the following message displayed: “I regret to inform we were hit with a cease and desist. Buy your tickets now for the nearest theater. Click below and thank you.”

By clicking on the Sound Of Freedom picture, you will be redirected to Angel Studios’ website where you can book tickets at a theatre near you.

Fans of the movie took to TikTok to notify others that the movie was streaming on American Priviledge, but it’s no longer available and the only place to see the movie is in theaters. It’s not available to rent on Amazon Prime Video or elsewhere.

American Privilege is a blog and website that’s aimed at the right. “In a world where cancel culture runs rampant, comes a platform where not only can you express yourself and flex that 1st amendment but meet like-minded patriots who, just like you are ready to take back our constitutional republic,” the ‘About’ page reads.

‘We understand there are rumors’

Brandon Purdie, Angel Studios’ Head of Theatrical Distribution, recently made a statement in an effort to target and dispel rumors that the popular theater chain has made it difficult for general audiences to see Sound Of Freedom:

“We understand there are rumors — predominantly in social media — that AMC theaters have made it difficult for fans to see ‘Sound of Freedom’ in local AMC theaters, and we want to make it clear these rumors are not accurate.”

He added: “AMC has been an outstanding partner for Angel Studios, and in fact, as a result of the movie’s performance and consumer demand, AMC has agreed to add additional screens for Sound of Freedom’ this weekend.”