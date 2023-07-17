Gu Won & Sa Rang discover a whole new world

K-drama fans’ favorite drama King The Land will be back with a new episode. The trailer for King The Land Episode 10 has fans in awe. Let’s take a look!

Yoona and Lee Junho aka the lead pair of King The Land are now K-drama fans’ new favorite on-screen pair and the global popularity of the show is proving once again that light-hearted romantic comedies can still rule Netflix if it is done right!

King The Land 10 Episode Release Time

King The Land Episode 10 will air on JTBC on Saturday, July 16, at 9.30am ET/10.30pm KST. Later, the TV show will be available on Netflix on July 17 at 12 am KST/11 am ET. Below you can find the airtimes of King The Land in other countries.

View the Preview

Gu Won, Sa Rang and their friends are shown in the preview to be on an adventure together. They will explore a brand new world. Gu Won tells Sa Rang that she can ditch her friends to run off with him. The pair end up at a pool in the evening.

While Gu Won and Sa Rang’s love story is blooming beautifully, Goo Hwaran aka the evil sister of Gu Won gets to know about the trip and she is not happy to learn that her authority has been ignored once again.

In another snippet, it is shown that Lee Rowoon joined Pyunghwa on the trip and they are spending an evening together by the fountains.

Ratings

King the Land continues to be one of most-watched Kdramas in the world. Yoona and Junho’s TV show ranked number 3 on Netflix’s non-English global top 10 charts for the first week of July with over 3,600,000 hours of view.

Nielsen Korea’s chart shows that the average viewership rating for the final episode was 10.196% in Korea.

