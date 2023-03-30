Sony’s new PlayStation VR headset is selling terribly

SONY’s PlayStation VR2 headset is apparently not selling well, with many predicting that a price cut could be on the way.

A new report from Bloomberg has said that Sony’s flagship PlayStation 5 VR headset will sell less than 300k units by the end of March.

1 Two high-tech controllers are included with the VR2.

It was previously reported that Sony was manufacturing 2 million units for the headset’s launch window, but it looks like it will fall very short of that goal.

Sony was reported to have reduced VR2 production following disappointing pre-orders. But Sony refuted the claims.

While the PlayStation VR original headset sold approximately 5 million units during its lifespan, it was still much more affordable than the VR2.

The PS VR2 costs an astonishing £529.99, compared to the much more popular Meta Quest 2, which retails for £399.99.

A PlayStation 5 console is required to be able to play VR2 games.

A disc-based PlayStation 5 console costs around £480, while a digital-only console will set you back about £390.

All up, gamers who want to play PlayStation VR2 games can expect to pay upwards of £1000 in some cases, which many think is the reason for such poor sales.

Another potential reason for the PS VR2’s slow start is the lack of backwards compatibility, as games for the original PS VR can’t be played on the VR2.

However, many games received free upgrade from the PS VR to the PS VR2 versions.

Francisco Jeronimo, an analyst in the games industry said that part of the reason for low sales is the rising costs of living.

Jeronimo said: “Consumers around the world are facing rising costs of living, rising interest rates, and rising layoffs.

“VR headsets are not top of mind for most consumers under the current economic climate.”

He also said that Sony will need to cut the price of the PS VR2 if it wants to avoid a disaster, as consumers won’t buy it at its current price.

Only 32 games were available for the PS VR 2’s initial launch. More games may follow in due course.

Oliver Brandt, for GLHF.