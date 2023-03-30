British Airways Flight A-Lister Economy – The flight attendant even offered to serve passengers drinks

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

PASSENGERS were shocked to discover a well-known celebrity during a flight.

Lewis Capaldi was with the travelers on the British Airways Fly from London Heathrow into Los Angeles

Passengers on a BA flight were left stunned to see Lewis Capaldi

4

BA Flight Passengers were shocked to See Lewis CapaldiCredit: BA
The singer performed part of his new song Wish You The Best

4

The singer sang a part from his song, Wish You The bestCredit to BA
Passengers were left stunned by the live performance

4

The live performance left passengers stunnedCredit to Ruckas

The flight was to allow him to sing his new song, “Wish You The Best”, from his Sophomore album.

Lewis sang the song live and performed with his guitar.

He even rode a drink trolley in order to assist passengers.

Even asking a passenger to get some Pringles, after they had been too shocked not to.

Inside British Airways' training HQ where pilots are put through their paces
BA has European flights from £68 & long haul from £392 - with luggage & snacks

In the video that he had just played, he said: “I apologize because somebody is asleep.”

Lewis even joked after the performance: “Sorry for disturbing your flight, if you don’t know my name is Ed Sheeran.”

Rown Gupwell (superfan) was invited to board the flight.

“We’ve been huge fans of Lewis since his first song, ‘Bruises’ in 2017.

“We have tickets to see him live later this year, so to meet him up close yesterday was a moment we’ll cherish forever, and we can’t wait to see the new song live again in concert!”

Nicola Barker, British Airways colleague and superfan of Lewis, said: “What a ‘pinch-me’ moment it was to watch Lewis perform with his guitar during the flight – not only did he sing, he served me a great a G&T too!”

People on social media were just as shocked – one person said on TikTok: “Imagine being on a plane and Lewis Capaldi It’s as easy as rocking up.

These are just a few of the famous names who were once part of flight crew.

Here are some celebs that can fly their planes.

There were four superfans onboard who said it was an amazing experience

4

Four superfans were onboard, who all said that it was an incredible experience.Credit: BEEM / BA

Latest News

Previous article
Sony’s new PlayStation VR headset is selling terribly

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact