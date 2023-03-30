British Airways Flight A-Lister Economy – The flight attendant even offered to serve passengers drinks

PASSENGERS were shocked to discover a well-known celebrity during a flight.

Lewis Capaldi was with the travelers on the British Airways Fly from London Heathrow into Los Angeles

The flight was to allow him to sing his new song, “Wish You The Best”, from his Sophomore album.

Lewis sang the song live and performed with his guitar.

He even rode a drink trolley in order to assist passengers.

Even asking a passenger to get some Pringles, after they had been too shocked not to.

In the video that he had just played, he said: “I apologize because somebody is asleep.”

Lewis even joked after the performance: “Sorry for disturbing your flight, if you don’t know my name is Ed Sheeran.”

Rown Gupwell (superfan) was invited to board the flight.

“We’ve been huge fans of Lewis since his first song, ‘Bruises’ in 2017.

“We have tickets to see him live later this year, so to meet him up close yesterday was a moment we’ll cherish forever, and we can’t wait to see the new song live again in concert!”

Nicola Barker, British Airways colleague and superfan of Lewis, said: “What a ‘pinch-me’ moment it was to watch Lewis perform with his guitar during the flight – not only did he sing, he served me a great a G&T too!”

People on social media were just as shocked – one person said on TikTok: “Imagine being on a plane and Lewis Capaldi It’s as easy as rocking up.

