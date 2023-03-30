I’m a female electrician and love my job – men send me disgusting messages all the time but I won’t let it get me down

A WOMAN working as an electrician was disgusted by the creepy messages left behind by men.

Elise Walter has 44.1k TikTok fans and shares details about her daily life as an apprentice electrician.

Despite simply doing her job, she’s constantly faced with gross comments on each video she posts.

Elise can be seen fixing electrical appliances in various homes, one of several clips with voiceovers preaching women empowerment.

@elisewalters1 showed how skilled she can be in what she does by wearing cargos almost everywhere she went.

“As if,” she wrote in the caption with a winking emoji, indicating that she’s capable of doing what is considered to be a more masculine job.

“I’ll foot the ladder,” one user wrote in the comments section, kicking off the creepy messages.

Another said: “Love a women that is good with her hands,” [sic] as a third shared: “All I saw was her putting small things in her mouth so I’m already ahead”. [sic]

“Ok well thanks now I’m attached to females in work uniforms” a fourth said.

But others were more supportive as one woman commented: “feminine women in trade jobs? Girl you are SLAYING,” while others called her a “baddie”.

Elise has previously exposed their messages to get rid of those who are trying to sneak into her DMs.

One person persistently tried to convince her to let him “take her out”. Others called her “sexy”, while some asked her to marry them.

“Disgusting behaviour,” she wrote in the caption of this clip, hitting back at all the creepy messages she receives.

