Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Director explains how the video games will influence future sequences

Sonic the Hedgehog 2It builds on the foundations of its predecessor, drawing inspiration from two iconic Sonic the Hedgehog titles – the same-titled game sequel and Sonic and Knuckles. A cinematic is, of course, possible. Sonic franchise is already in the works, but Paramount and director Jeff Fowler don’t have to worry about running out of material, as there are three decades worth of video games to pull from. Fowler is already thinking about the third film and future sequels but he is keeping his cards close to his chest until the release of the second film. The Sonic 2Director explained how treasure trove of SonicFuture sequels will be influenced in part by the games.

Jeff Fowler has access to a wealth of imagery and characters in the source material. Sonic storylines. Video games are dropping in quality every few years. SonicDirector will have an endless supply of director for years to follow. With Sonic the Hedgehog 3. currently in development, fans might think the film’s gaming predecessor would be the next logical choice to get the big-screen treatment. That’s far from the truth, as the filmmaker mentioned to IGN that the next sequels won’t follow a linear progression:

It’s not going to always be a linear progression like “Oh, that was in Sonic 2 so it will be in Sonic 2 film.” It will be a bit of a cherry-picking, a bit of an amalgam. The 30 years of video games provide so many great and inspiring images. If we don’t manage to capture it in one movie, we can always revisit it elsewhere.

Viewers can therefore expect the franchise’s movements to be quite fluid. Jeff Fowler isn’t trying to follow the video game trajectory of these characters. He wants to pick from the many titles and mix them up for the silverscreen. This sounds great considering that the films borrow from the games and try to create their own identity without the familiar franchise.

The Sonic the Hedgehog 2The director has already made plans for the series. He mentioned that he had difficulty picking his favorite games series despite being able to cherry-pick them. Sonic fans are eager for the sequel, which he promised will be filled with tons of Easter eggs.

Sonic 2It is opening the door to more sequels as the film received positive and mixed reviews from critics. The developing franchise is in motion. Sonic 3And a KnucklesLive-action spinoffs are being planned. Sonic Universe is expanding beyond the film series.

While the video game franchise is bound to entertain millions for years to come, moviegoers will get to see who obtains the Master Emerald first – Sonic and Tails, or Dr. Robotnik and Knuckles – when Sonic the Hedgehog 2The movie hits theatres April 8. This spring, the sequel to the video game is set to be a big hit at the box office.