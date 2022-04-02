Boy Falls from Florida’s ICON Park Ride Over Weight Limit. Reports

After falling from a ride on a high-altitude attraction at ICON Park in Florida, a 14-year old boy died.

The FreeFall ride’s maximum weight was 287 pounds. Tyre Sampson stood 6′ 5″ tall and weighed in at 340lbs.

To understand what happened, a forensic investigator was hired.

Tyre Sampson stood 6′ 5″ tall and weighed in at 340 lbs. According to Mail Online, Yarnell Sampson was his father.

“Be careful when seeing if large guests fit into the seats. Check that they fit within the contours of the seat and that the bracket fits properly. If this is not so, do not let this person ride,”The manual can be accessed here.

Sampson’s mother was accompanied by a close friend and spoke with him via FaceTime. Fox 35 Orlando reported.

She told the teenager: “Tyre, you go and sit and see if you can fit, and that’s what he did, and they said that he could fit,”She told the news outlet.

An incident report,CNN.The ride manufacturers sent the following information to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. “harness was still in a down and locked position when the ride stopped”And Sampson jumped out of his chair.

CNN reports that the teenager jumped out of the chair when the magnets were activated to slow down the descent.

His father said it. “he’s a big guy”The MailOnline reported that the father and his son were not allowed to ride other rides at the amusement park because of their size.

“This one particular ride said, ‘We can take you, come on! Get on!’ No one else allowed him to get on the ride, so I’m wondering what happened between now and then that made them say, ‘Come on, get this ride!’ Sampson told Fox35, last week..

Sampson said his son was an honor roll student and aspiring football player who had a bright future.

“We will not jump to conclusions before all information has been received.” said Commissioner Nikki Fried, Commissioner of the FDACS, in a Press conference.

She also stated that a forensic investigation had been hired to investigate the events of March 24.

Shay Johnson, a woman known as Sampson’s cousin, has been extensively quoted in the media. She has also discussed Sampson’s weight. Recently revealedThe woman is not known to the family and they have never met her.