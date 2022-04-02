Mo’Nique & Lee Daniels Conciliate Onstage Following Public Feud

Mo’Nique, Lee Daniels and their public feud ended in reconciliation.

Daniels, now 62, apologized to Mo’Nique (54) at her Friday comedy show.

Mo’Nique has previously accused Oprah and Tyler Perry of blackballing Mo’Nique in Hollywood.

After years of publicly fighting in the media, director Lee Daniels and comedian Mo’Nique are now officially at peace.

Friday Footage shared online showed that Daniels, 62, joined Mo’Nique, 54, onstage in New York City while attending her event, “Mo’Nique and Friends: April Fools’ Day with The Queen of Comedy.” Both worked together to produce the award-winning film. “Precious,”But she had a quick public fallout shortly afterward, during which Daniels, Oprah and Tyler Perry were taken to task as producers., She was blackmailed in the entertainment business.

Mo’Nique, Daniels, and Mo’Nique didn’t communicate for 13 years. Deadline reported.

“I am so sorry for hurting you in any way that I did,”Daniels spoke to Mo’Nique before turning towards the crowd. “Y’all, and she was my best friend — my best friend. Y’all think that ‘Precious’ was just … That was God working, through both of us.”

He said: “And we’re gonna fucking do it again!”

Deadline reported on Friday that Mo’Nique would replace Octavia Spencer in his upcoming



Netflix



film, “Demon House.”

A post shared by Mo’nique (@therealmoworldwide)

Mo’Nique posted a picture of herself and Daniels Friday night. She also wrote, “NO CAPTION NEEDED I LOVE US 4REAL.”

Insider’s request to comment was not immediately answered by representatives for Mo’Nique or Daniels.

Mo’Nique was nominated for the Oscar for best supporting actor in 2010 for her role in “Precious”However, she spoke out later against Daniels and other celebrities. Deadline reported Mo’Nique said Perry, Winfrey and Daniels had blackmailed her because she didn’t want to promote the film during award season.





Mo’Nique (Lee Daniels) and Lee Daniels (Mo’Nique) pose together on October’s red carpet.



Paul Morigi/Getty Images







She thought back to a conversation she had with Daniels The Hollywood Reporter’s Seth Abramitch February 2015, saying: “I got a phone call from Lee Daniels maybe six or seven months ago,” Mo’Nique said. “And he said to me, ‘Mo’Nique, you’ve been blackballed.’ And I said, ‘I’ve been blackballed? Why have I been blackballed?’ And he said, ‘Because you didn’t play the game.’ And I said, ‘Well, what game is that?’ And he gave me no response.”

Mo’Nique said to THR that she was pregnant at the time. “received a lot of criticism”because she was unable to participate during the award show seasons. She also didn’t get the pay raise she expected after the film’s success.

Winfrey, Perry, Daniels all denied the claims. Daniels stated in a statement to THR, that Mo’Nique’s statements were false. “demands through ‘Precious’ were not always in line with the campaign. This soured her relationship with the Hollywood community.”

Mo’Nique was on the scene a month later Good Morning AmericaDaniels was upset, he said. “I didn’t say his name the night of the Oscar awards.”

Daniels wrote the following July 2018 TMZ that Mo’Nique was responsible for being blackballed from Hollywood.

“It breaks my heart that she feels that we blackballed her. No one blackballed her. Mo’Nique blackballed her,”He . “And for her to continue to speak about Oprah and myself and Tyler is disrespectful.”