Soaps spoilers LIVE — Coronation Street star SLAMMED after confiding in killer Stephen Reid – plus EastEnders news

Emmerdale spoilers today

In tonight’s episode of this Yorkshire soap, Mary gets a big surprise when she gives her blessing to her big Ecuador trip.

Later at the auction, Suzy’s mistrustful when Faye is cagey on a bank transfer for the auction fund.

She tells Mary her suspicions, but Mary’s affronted by Suzy’s claims and sends a large donation through to Faye to double down on her commitment.

The next day, when Suzy offers Mary more evidence that Faye isn’t who she seems, Mary tries to shut her down, desperately wanting to believe her dream is still intact.

Mary tries Faye out again later.

Mary must accept Suzy’s assessment of Faye when she starts to be coy about finances.

Faye, knowing the joke is over, reveals to everyone her true character.

Faye escapes from a fight over a money envelope, while Mary suffers concussion and bleeding.

In the same episode, Arthur agrees to take Marshall on their first dating experience and Cathy Hope bids Cathy Hope goodbye.

