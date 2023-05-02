Rita Ora and husband Taika waititi wear a see-through dress at the Met Gala.

The Met Gala red carpet saw RITA Ora wearing a bold, see-through gown with her husband Taika.

The 32-year-old singer looked stunning in her fishtail dress with a flowing cape trailing behind.

3 RIta ora wowed at the Met Gala Credit: Getty

3 Taika Waititi & Rita pay tribute to Karl Lagerfeld Credit: Getty

Rita’s nails were manicured with lots of bling. Her wrists, too, had a lot of bling.

The smoky eyed actress posed perfectly with her Oscar winning director husband.

Taika put a hand in his white pants, visible under his gray suit dress that complemented perfectly his buzz cut with salt and pepper.

Met Gala is the fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

For 2023, the Met Gala’s theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, meant to honour the late Karl Lagerfeld, a regular attendee at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute.

Rita shared a tribute with the late designer, Sunday. She wore the same corset she donned at the Bal du Rose Du Rocher 2013 in which he was also present.

She wrote: “In Memory of Karl I was compelled to bring this piece back he had made for the Chanel show I performed in Monaco with him back in 2016. “See you tomorrow!”

The annual event marks the opening of the costume event and serves as a fundraiser for the organisation.

Each year, the Met Gala takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City.

The invite-only event highlights different fashion eras, with each theme celebrating a powerful moment in design.

Individual tickets to the Met Gala are reported to cost over $30,000, which is a steep incline since Vogue boss Anna Wintour took over the running of the event in 1995 when tickets were just $1,000.

A table will cost attendees at least $275,000.

However, many celebrities that attend this event don’t actually end up paying for their tickets and costumes.

Each celeb’s outfit is usually bankrolled by major fashion houses, in exchange for exposure and the goodwill of attending a charitable event.