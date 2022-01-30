SNL’s John Mulaney & Olivia Munn had Pete Davidson over to meet their new baby, and it’s pretty adorable

While 2021 was difficult for many, most would agree it brought about new life. John Mulaney, comedian and SNL veteran and actress Olivia Munn welcomed their first child in December, a boy named Malcolm. The baby is now almost two months old and Pete Davidson stopped by to take some pictures.

There’s nothing quite as cute as a baby and, apparently, Pete Davidson with a baby is no exception. John Mulaney was all about it Instagram Stories to share these adorable pictures of Davidson holding his son at the time he visited. Below you will see them laughing at each other.

(Image credit: John Mulaney

John Mulaney writes “Uncle Pete!” on the photo, making it clear that little Malcolm better get used to Pete Davidson and his antics, because he’ll probably be a regular fixture in his life moving forward. Mulaney should include Davidson in the parenthood journey. They’ve been close friends for many years. They Tell jokes SNL Together They have performed together on comedy tours and have enjoyed catching up with each other in their spare time.

John Mulaney shared another picture to his Instagram Story that showed the second picture. King of Staten IslandStar looks up at Mulaney, perhaps looking up at himself. He is smiling while holding the baby. It’s clear that he’s sharing in the joy that the new baby has brought to the family, and appears to be sharing a look of amazement. Take a look at the photo:

(Image credit: John Mulaney

Pete Davidson is 28 years old and doesn’t have any children. But one wonders if that might change. Even though he wasn’t a part of Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian’s “baby daddy”Comment The VMAs His relationship with Kim Kardashian This has been compared with the work of Machine Gun Kelly and Fox, as well as Kardashian and Travis Barker. Both couples have been engaged and are still growing their families.

Kim Kardashian has already had four children with Kanye West. If things get serious between them and Pete Davidson, he may be a father figure to her children. West might have some thoughts on this. According to reports, West has co-parented with the rapper. For Kardashian, drama is a must and, if you add in the fact that West doesn’t seem to have much love for Davidson, things get even more complicated.

Despite that, the way Pete Davidson is looking at John Mulaney and Olivia Munn’s new baby, could give the impression that fatherhood isn’t too far off in his mind. He is so happy and at ease with Malcolm in his arms. I don’t know about you, but I think Daddy Davidson’s ring has a nice ring.