Andrew Garfield Fun facts and things you didn’t know about him

Marc Webb’s Peter Parker was Garfield’s version. “The Amazing Spider-Man,”Similar qualities were shared by Tobey Maguire’s earlier iteration. Both characters shared an affinity for photography, science-mindedness, and a general awkwardness.

However, Garfield’s Peter was more moody and traveled by a skateboard rather than swinging from buildings like Spidey.

The actor said Netflix Film ClubHe’ll be a 2021. “skateboard fiend”he wanted to incorporate it in his take on the character.

“I thought, in my own fantasy, if I was Spider-Man and Peter Parker, what would be the way I would want to express and experience my superheroes?”He explained. “It would be like the craziest skateboarding stuff ever, so that was my pitch.”

“TASM”Peter’s new skills were discovered and he had a memorable skateboarding session.

After getting up the courage to ask Gwen Stacy, Emma Stone (Emma Stone), the teenager giddily skipped off. The next scene featured him skateboarding at a dockyard thanks to his superhuman skills.