The Ukrainian Crisis is the focus of ‘Saturday Night Live Cold Open’

“Saturday Night Live” took aim at the growing crisis in Ukraine, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and President Biden in its cold open, which included a timely reference to the flap over Tom Brady’s retirement plans that erupted earlier in the day.

The sketch began with President Biden (played By). “SNL”James Austin Johnson regular) receiving an update in the Oval Office from trusted aides/advisors (Ego Nwodim and Alex Moffat), about the tense Eastern Europe situation and other global hot topic. The week’s updates included quips about Neil Young’s beef with Spotify and Joe Rogan, and the question of whether famed quarterback Tom Brady has decided to retire (and whether or not ESPN was accurate in its “sources say”Published earlier Saturday

In the sketch, one of Biden’s advisors tells the President that some of the Ukranian intelligence comes “from the same people who told us Tom Brady will retire, so take it with a grain of salt.”

This sketch showed fake Russian propaganda and misinformation that were unleashed to upset the Ukranian people. “SNL”Pete Davidson was seen in a viral video doing a bad imitation of Rodgers. He was wearing his knit cap. In a nod to Rodgers’ role as a pitchman for State Farm insurance, Davidson sang the jingle “like a good neighbor, State Farm is there.”

The sketch was cut back to Johnson, Biden, who spoke earnestly. “Ukrainians believe that he’s the real Aaron Rodgers?” Thompson’s military commander figure replies, “Apparently that is the real Aaron Rodgers.” Thompson’s character adds of Russia’s ability to influence elections with misinformation: “Forty percent of Americans think you lost the election, so it kind of did.”

Another “SNL”How can Russia stop invading Ukraine? Send a mean girl in a matching pink set (Chloe Fineman) to bully Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Saturday Night Live”Willem Dafoe mocked his appearance as a psychotic character from films. “It’s always nice to hear you have the vibe of a sociopath,”Dafoe was most recently seen onscreen in the blockbuster hit “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Dafoe looked like he was having fun playing all sorts of different characters— and not just the villain —during his hosting gig. Dafoe was able to appear in a fake advertisement. “male enhancer”Nugenix, Aidy Bryant and I were able to judge a show for bad dogs with real dogs.

Katy Perry was the musical guest. Her first performance was an acid-trippy rendition. “When I’m Gone,”Perry, who wore a mushroom cowgirl outfit and had fans dancing with him. “Eat Me,”And a huge garden hose.

Peyton Manning was a guest star on Weekend Update and addressed Tom Brady rumors. His thoughts? He’d retire too if it meant more time to watch “Emily in Paris.”Manning was glowing about the Netflix series. Manning described the plot of Season 2, which is escapist, as if it were a football game. “You know what’s not sitting on the sidelines? The fashion!,”Manning shouted shortly after putting on the French beret.