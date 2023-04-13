Video recap on how to get your BeReal account

BEREAL follows the lead of Spotify and Snapchat by presenting users with a photo-based highlight reel that documents their year via the app.

Recap, an app that promises to provide a better glimpse at friends’ lives than any other, was launched by Recap for iPhone and Android users last year.

It was hugely popular.

Are you looking for the BeReal recaps?

Open the app and click on “Real Recap” to find it. profile picture You will find it in the upper right corner.

Next tap See all of my Memories.

Scroll to the bottom Memories page and tap the icon that looks like a computer monitor with sparkles on it.

Then, you will be able to choose whether or not it is available. My 2023 video recap can be generated It’s okay, as long it isn’t too late in the year.

BeReal will need to wait until the video is finished before they can set everything up for viewers.

Clicking on this button will activate the following: Get GeneratedBefore you see your video, you will need to join a wait list. This can sometimes take some time.

BeReal doesn’t want you to check out the Recap feature today.

My BeReal account is not showing up.

BeReal’s Recap, just like other platforms is available only at the end the year.

Before the end of the year, you won’t see an option to make a Recap.

However, if you fast-forward to December 2023 and the BeReal Recap is still not working, close and reopen the app. Also make sure that your internet is good.

If that hasn’t worked, check you have the latest version of the app.

If none of these options work, you can delete the application and then reinstall it.

You should log in again to allow the app enough time to create your Recap.

This is a side note: Users should think about this when reviewing their Recap. Every BeReal image you took that year is included in each Recap video. It flashes by quickly.

Flashing lights, contrasting light and darker patterns or any other medical conditions, like photosensitive epilepsy can be dangerous.

