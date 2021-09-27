‘Slave Play’ Didn’t Win Any Tonys, Prompting Negative Fan Reaction

By Tom O'Brien
  • “Slave Play” was nominated for 12 Tonys, the most for a play ever, but didn’t win any at the 74th Tony Awards. 
  • The shutout has fans questioning whether Broadway is truly becoming more inclusive. 
  • Playwrite Jeremy O. Harris said he knew “this was gonna happen,” on Twitter

“Slave Play” was nominated for 12 awards at Sunday night’s 74th Tonys, but didn’t win any. The play will return to Broadway this Fall, according to the New York Times

With 12 nominations, “Slave Play,” which explores race, gender, and relationships, became the most Tony-nominated play in history. Despite this feat, fans are questioning whether Broadway is truly becoming more inclusive. 

Playwright Jeremy O. Harriss tweeted, “I told my mom this was gonna happen.” 

 

Fans questioned the true purpose of a Tony Award and some noted that while Broadway says it’s changing amid a racial reckoning, it really is not. 

“The Slave Play shutout is embarrassing. And not for Slave Play,” writer Mark Harris wrote on Twitter.

 

Had “Slave Play” taken home the award for Best Play, it would have been the first time a Black writer claimed the gold since 1987. Instead, “The Inheritance,” a play about gay culture in a post-AIDS era, snagged the highest honor, the New York Times reported. 

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

