Woman gave birth three days before her marriage and had no idea she was pregnant until she went into labour.

Lisa, a 40-year-old woman, never thought she would be a mom. However, her life changed forever in a matter of a few days. She went from a bride-to-be anxiously awaiting her big day to a woman delivering a baby.

Her surprise labor was a dream come true, but the process beforehand was traumatic. She explained she never experienced any of the expected side effects of pregnancy. She didn’t have tender breasts, nausea, or excessive weight gain.

In 2019, TLC’s YouTube page shared a part of her unbelievable story, and the clip garnered millions of views. Lisa took a pregnancy test after she missed her period twice. However, she got a negative result. This set her mind at ease for a while.

She thought she might be going into perimenopause. When her period stayed away for four months, she decided it was time for another pregnancy test. The results were inconclusive, so she took another test. These results were negative as well.

Little did she know all of the tests were inaccurate, and she was, in fact, heavily pregnant. She made the life-changing discovery in one of the most important weeks of her life. She was about to marry her partner, Jason.

Lisa woke up soaked in blood and knew something was going on. She said: “When I went into the bathroom and saw how much blood there was, I was like ‘that’s a lot, that’s not normal.'” Jason and Lisa went to the hospital immediately.

The hospital staff first thought that Lisa had a miscarriage. However, Jason told them she was not pregnant. That’s when they looked for a heartbeat. To everyone’s shock, they heard one. The soon-to-be husband and wife were stunned.

Lisa shared: “They had to look on the monitor to see how far along the baby was. They were guessing 28 weeks, 30 weeks.” The woman faced complications from a ruptured placenta which led to her excessive bleeding.

As a result, Lisa would become a mother soon. Doctors needed to do an emergency c-section to stop the baby from losing its blood supply. Fortunately, the little one was born healthy, weighing in at 4 lbs 4 ounces.

Jason could not believe he had just become a father, almost overnight. He said he woke up at 5 am one day and was told he would be a dad. The mother finally got to see her newborn a few hours after she came out of her recovery time.

Netizens had a lot to say about the woman’s surprise pregnancy. Many sympathized with the mother, but some questioned why she didn’t visit the doctor more regularly.

A user quickly defended the woman and stated: “For everyone asking why she didn’t go to the doctor, it’s probably because in America doctors are expensive and you don’t go unless you have to.” Another netizen simply expressed they were “please to see this baby is okay.”