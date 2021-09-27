YouTuber David Aguilar Gifts 8-Year-Old French Boy With a Prosthetic Arm Made of Legos

YouTuber David Aguilar Gifts 8-Year-Old French Boy With a Prosthetic Arm Made of Legos
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

It was a fitting day for Beknur Zahibekyly, but not for back-to-school clothes. The enthusiastic 8-year-old received a prosthetic arm made of Legos. 

According to his mother, Zaure Bektemissova, finding suitable prosthetics has been a challenge. “Prosthetics are mostly standard,” she said. “They are big and heavy, so for his spine, it was not a good idea.” 

So, she reached out to a popular YouTuber who she thought could help. 

His many fans know David Aguilar as Hand Solo. He’s also an engineering student who created a prosthetic arm for himself out of the famous toy bricks. 

Aguilar was happy to make one for Beknur, who has been thriving since receiving it. “Now I can grab things with my hands — before I couldn’t,” he notes.

His mom says the gift has changed her son’s life. “His self-esteem is high now, comparing to what was before,” she said.

A little creativity and innovation have opened up a whole new world for this child. 

Latest News

Previous articleImax’s Biggest Screen Ever To Open in Germany with ‘No Time to Die’
Next article‘Slave Play’ Didn’t Win Any Tonys, Prompting Negative Fan Reaction

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder