Six years before the slap, Chris Rock and Will Smith’s tension was there

The world heard and saw the world The slap that sent shockwaves around the globe, but Sunday’s altercation between Will Smith Chris RockSix years earlier, a small jab was made.

Rock was given the task of presenting the Academy Award for best documentary at the 94th Academy Awards. QuestloveRock won the award, but in true comedian fashion, Smith poked fun of Smith’s wife Jada pinkett Smith. Rock made fun of Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith. “G.I. Jane” sequel, referring to Pinkett Smith’s bald head.

Smith had at first seemed to laugh, while his wife, who has talked about her struggle with hair loss from AlopeciaShe looked up at Rock, then rolled his eyes and seemed upset. Smith got out of his seat, walked up to Rock and slapped him then yelled at the comedian to “keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth.”

The “King Richard”Oscar-winning actor took the opportunity to apologize to the Academy during his acceptance speech. “fellow nominees,”Rock, but he didn’t mention it.

Some Twitter users were surprised at Rock’s joke, which was made at Pinkett Smith’s expense, in reference to his 2009 documentary “Good Hair.”

“HAIR is a VERY sensitive subject for many women of color; Black women in particular. Chris Rock knows this better than most b/c he produced a documentary called #GoodHair (that I starred in)… Will Smith was wrong, but Chris Rock was as well. Jada was visibly upset,” Elgin Charles tweeted.

Rock’s 3-year old daughter, who was at the time inspired Rock to create the project and ask her father why she didn’t have it. “good hair,”According to the Los Angeles Times MTV.

Some other Twitter users also noted this. “Good Hair”This was also addressed Alopecia and featured interviews with Nia Long, Maya Angelou, Lauren London, Kerry Washington and other celebrities who divulged their own experiences with how Black hair was perceived.

Will Smith and Chris Rock discuss 2016 tension

Although Smith and Rock have previously worked together, Smith was more focused on a 1995 episodeYou can find the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” their relationship seemingly got rocky in 2016 when the comedian hosted the 88th Academy Awards.

During the 2016 ceremony, Rock’s opening monologue mocked Pinkett Smith, who chose to boycott attending the show over a lack of diversity among the acting nominees.

“Jada says she’s not coming. Protesting. I’m like, ‘Isn’t she on a TV show?’ Jada’s gonna boycott the Oscars? Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited,”Rock spoke during his part.

Pinkett Smith responded telling X17 at the time that the joke “comes with the territory.”

“Hey, look, it comes with the territory, but we gotta keep it moving. We gotta keep it moving. We gotta keep it moving. There’s a lot of stuff we gotta handle, a lot of stuff in our world right now. We gotta keep it moving.”

Rock also took a slight jab at Smith who was snubbed for an Oscar after his role on “Concussion.”

“Jada’s mad her man Will was not nominated for ‘Concussion.’ I get it, I get it. Tell you the truth, I get it. You get mad. Said it’s not fair that Will was this good and didn’t get nominated. You’re right. It’s also not fair that Will was paid $20 million for ‘Wild Wild West,’ OK?”

Contributing: Hannah Yasharoff