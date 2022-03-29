How to Watch the Oscars: Streaming, Timing and Presenters

The Oscars are here.

After going without a host for three consecutive years in a row, the 94th Academy Awards will be helmed by the trio of Wanda Sykes, Regina hall and Amy Schumer. History will be made since this is the first time the ceremony has ever been hosted by three women.

Several changes have been made to this year’s Oscars, including the introduction of a new award: the Fan-Favorite Award, which will be decided by a popular vote held on Twitter. This award aims to spotlight box office busing films that didn’t receive nods from the Academy like “No Time to Die” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The presentation of the awards will also differ, as eight categories will be taped before the start of the live broadcast, and the footage will be broken up throughout the broadcast.

Below, find all the details you need regarding how to watch the 2022 Oscars.

What Time Do the Oscars Start?

The Oscars will be held Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Will the Oscars Be Streaming?

The Oscars will air worldwide live on ABC starting at 5p.m. Pacific time on Sunday. The Oscars are not streaming for free, but are available to stream if you have a subscription to Hulu, YouTube TV, FuboTV or AT&T TV. Some of these services offer a free trial.

Who Is Nominated This Year?

“The Power of the Dog” leads this year’s nominees with 12 nods. “Dune,” the sci-fi novel adaptation, has 10 nominations. Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” and Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” each received seven nominations. Two couples are each nominated together — Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog) as well as Penelope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”) and Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”).

The films specifically nominated for Best Picture include “Belfast,” “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Drive My Car,” Dune,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley,” The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story.” Those nominated for Best Director include Kenneth Branagh for “Belfast,” Ryusuke Hamaguchi for “Drive My Car,” Paul Thomas Anderson for “Licorice Pizza,” Jane Campion for “The Power of the Dog” and Steven Spielberg for “West Side Story.

Who Are the Oscars Presenters This Year?

Known presenters include Halle Bailey, Stephanie Beatriz, Josh Brolin, Ruth E. Carter, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Kevin Costner, Jamie Lee Curtis, DJ Khaled, Jacob Elordi, Jennifer Garner, Jake Gyllenhaal, Tiffany Haddish, Woody Harrelson, Tony Hawk, H.E.R., Anthony Hopkins, Samual L. Jackson, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoë Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Shawn Mendes, Jason Momoa, Bill Murray, Lupita Nyong’o. Elliot Page, Rose Perez, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jill Scott, Naomi Scott, J.K. Simmons, Kelly Slater, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Shaun White, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Yuh-Jung Youn and Rachel Zegler.

What Songs Will Be Performed at the Oscars?

Beyoncé will perform “Be Alive” from “King Richard.”

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS will perform “No Time to Die” from the James Bond film of the same name.

Reba McEntire will perform “How You Do” from “Four Good Days,” and Sebastián Yatra will perform “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto.”

Van Morrison was invited to perform “Down to Joy” from “Belfast,” but he won’t be present. Thus, only four out of the five nominated songs will be sung.