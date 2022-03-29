Russian Kremlin blocks Zelenskyy interview

Four Russian journalists interviewed Volodymyr Zelenskyy the Ukrainian President for a news article that was blocked in Moscow. According to the New York Post.

Zelenskyy was able to participate in a Zoom virtual interview lasting 90 minutes. He also spoke with Mikhail Zygar, Tikhon Zygar, and other independent Russian journalists. It’s not clear if Solovyov was in Russia at the time he participated the Zoom meeting.

According to a portion of the interview posted by Bianna Golodryga, CNN reporter, Zelenskyy stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin was shocked by the resistance provided by the Urkanian Army.

According to The New York TimesRussian news media received instructions from the government to not publish the interview.

According to the Times, Roskomnadzor, the Kremlin’s censorship arm, issued a directive to media outlets in the country to ignore the interview and plans to investigate the journalists to “determine their responsibility.”

Putin’s government has imposed a virtual blackout on domestic media’s reporting of the war during the invasion, restricted access to social media, and the Kremlin signed into law a censorship statute that threatens prison terms for reporters who disseminate what it calls “fake news”About the Russian military in Ukraine

Because of this, a majority of the Western news outlets have either pulled their staff out of the country or halted their reporting completely.