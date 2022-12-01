Six Clever Ways to Use Nail Polish Removal Around Your House

We love learning new uses for common household products, and we’re even more interested when those hacks involve cleaning messes.

We’ve recently learned a lot about common food staples and their unexpected uses. Honey can prolong the life of fresh flowers, and mayonnaise can remove water stain from wood or erase crayon marks on walls. There are many hidden benefits to even expired spices.

You can use inedible products like nail polish remover in ways other than their original purpose. Nail polish remover contains a solvent called acetone, so it’s really good at its original job—but nail polish isn’t the only thing it can remove.

Nail polish remover can be highly volatile so avoid using it near heat sources or open flames. It is important to ventilate the area as polish can be irritating to your skin, lungs and mucus membranes. Keep it out of the reach of pets and children.

1. Removing Coffee Mug Stains

No matter how many times you clean your coffee cups, eventually they will get stained. It’s just a part of life. Again, you can use nail polish remover to save the day. To scrub your ceramic cup’s interior, use a Q-tip to remove unsightly stains. Follow up with soapy water.

2. Take out permanent markers and ink stains

Permanent marker and ink stains can easily be removed from non-porous hard surfaces Fabrics with nail polish remover. Use nail polish remover to clean hard surfaces.

Spot-test fabric to determine if it can withstand the acid. The nail polish remover can be applied to a cloth. After the stain has dried, use the cloth to rub it off. Wash all accessories after use.

3. Polish your nails with old polish

It’s such a bummer when your favorite nail polish gets gunky, thick, and/or dried out before you finish the bottle. Once again, nail polish remover is a great option. Add a small amount (or a teaspoon) of the nail polish remover into the container. For about one minute, then roll the nail polish bottle in your hands.

Acetone will help restore the polish’s original texture. After applying the acetone, store your nail polish in cool places with the lid closed. Store all of your nail polish bottles upright so clumps don’t form at the neck of the bottles. Use your nail polish bottles only when necessary. You can expose the nail polish bottle to air, which will speed up drying.

Stickers can be a joy for children and grandchildren. Stickers can cause headaches once they are removed. EverythingThis includes your metal or glass appliances.

A little nail polish remover will dissolve the residue stickers may leave behind. To break down the adhesive, just rub a bit on it and then wipe it off.

Nail polish remover contains acetone, alcohol and is a very effective disinfectant. A cotton ball with nail polish remover can be used to disinfect nail scissors, nail clippers and tweezers. Before you use them again, wash them with water and soap.

6. Your Shoes Should Shine

Nail polish remover can be used to clean scratches from tennis shoes or shine patent leather shoes. Do a spot test first. Then soak a piece of paper in nail polish remover, and buff the marks off with it. After removing the polish, dry your shoes. Take a look at your reflection when you wear your brand new shoes.