ARMY sob over J-Hope and Jin’s phone call during MAMA 2022 Platinum award speech

BTS were one of the big winners at MAMA 2022 but, for the first time, it wasn’t possible for all seven members to collect the awards together. K-Pop’s veterans sent J-Hope to represent them, but the fans were able to see Jin making an unexpected appearance as he prepares for military service.

Jin’s enlistment date is scheduled Wednesday, December 13, at Yeoncheon Army Base in the northern Gyeonggi Province This means he will be absent from the public eye for about two years – but J-Hope thankfully gave fans another glimpse of the singer before he leaves.

Jin joins J-Hope’s MAMA 2022 acceptance speech via phone call

BTS scooped nine awards on day 2 of MAMA 2022, including Suga and Psy’s Best Collaboration award for That That, and J-Hope’s solo Most Popular Male Artist award.

The Platinum Award Of The Year is the most notable award. It’s a highly sought-after honor that artist who have nabbed the four major MAMA prizes (Artist Of The Year Song Of The Year Album Of The Year And Worldwide Icon Of The Year) are awarded.

J-Hope, an emotional J.Hope thanked ARMY in a heartfelt way for their huge achievement. Jin even called her for a bit of extra support.

“I’m really thankful we were able to receive such an honorable award,” He Submitted fans. “It’s getting cold so be careful not to catch a cold.

“Don’t get sick, stay healthy. I won’t be making a public appearance for a while but I will come back with great music soon. I’ll go to the military safely!”

Below is their hilarious interaction

Jin is missed by his fans even more since his appearance

Jin hasn’t even left yet but fans are already sobbing over his upcoming two-year break, particularly after the MAMA call – thanks J-Hope.

“Hobi called Jin, I’m a mess, I can’t stop crying,” One emotional user tweets “Kim Seokjin, ARMY will wait for you.”

The good news is he’s planning music on his return.

MAMA Awards 2022 Winners List, Day 2 and 1, with BTS