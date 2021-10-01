Since the arrival of COVID, ‘Shang Chi’ is the first to gross $200M in the US

“Shang-Chi”The film has reached a new height in the pandemic box-office, having become the first domestic movie to earn $200 million since March 2020 when theaters closed.

Disney announced that Marvel Studios’ film reached this milestone. It enters its fifth weekend of theaters and has already taken the No. It has held the No. 1 position on the charts every weekend since September. The film was released exclusively in theaters and has already exceeded the domestic $183.5 million domestic total of other MCU films “Black Widow” and is set to pass that film’s $378.7 million global total this weekend. The film that made $200 million domestically last was “Bad Boys For Life”In February 2020

Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for its ability to consistently release crowd pleasers, which always receive positive reviews and glowing adoration from its many millions of fans. But even with those high standards, “Shang-Chi”One of the most beloved films in the MCU, receiving praise from critics as well as audiences for its level of excellence. “Black Panther” “Avengers: Endgame”CinemaScore score and critics/audience Rotten Tomatoes scores that are both higher than 90%.

Thanks to that glowing praise, the film obliterated the Labor Day weekend box office record with a 4-day opening of $94.6 million, more than triple the $30.5 million record for the weekend set by Rob Zombie’s “Halloween”2007 The September slate was weak due to poorly received films such as “Cry Macho” “Dear Evan Hansen”Allowable “Shang-Chi”to continue to be the movie of choice for moviegoers throughout January, legging out far better than “Black Widow” which saw repeat viewings from fans in theaters siphoned off in part by the film’s availablity as a premium title on Disney+.

The success of “Shang-Chi” as well as 20th Century Studios’ “Free Guy”Disney announced today that all remaining films will be released exclusively in theaters this year. The animated film “Encanto”A 30-day theatrical release will take place on Thanksgiving weekend, ahead of the Disney+ Christmas Eve release. All other films, including the MCU film, will be available from the studio. “Eternals,”For 45 days only, the film will be on display in theatres