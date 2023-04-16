Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Get Marriage Licenses Before Wedding

Jonathan Owens The following are some examples of how to get started: Simone Biles The couple is preparing for their wedding.

A marriage license has been obtained by the Olympic gymnast, and Houston Texans’ safety.

Simone announced the good news by sharing a picture of her and Jonathan holding the license on Instagram and Instagram Story. The caption was: Post April 14, 2014, “Almost time to say ‘I do.'”

Jonathan proposed to Simone in February 2022. Simone had shared her thoughts at the time. a few glimpses of the magical moment Her Instagram post noted that the answer was, “THE VERY EASIEST.”

The post also included an in-depth look at Simone’s ring. Celebrity jeweler Zo Frost E! Jonathan had “hand picked” months earlier the 3 carat oval stone that is at the center of this ring.