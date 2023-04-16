What I did to give my daughter a Disney princess makeover without spending a penny

Disney World, the place where many girls want to become princesses is the perfect destination.

Place to bring your dreams true.

The Magic Kingdom at Disney World has the

Cinderella-themed, Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

6 My daughter is a Disney Princess fan, so I decided to outfit her on a tight budget. Credit: Jenna Maxwell

6 Disney World makes for a fantastic family trip, but prices can add up quickly. Credit: Getty

The product is a great way to transform your children’s favourite superheroes, but only the royals can afford it.

Booking the Makeover Experience can be extremely difficult.

You can save up to a third of the money you spend on holidays.

Secure a place, but the price might make you wet your pants.

Prices start at $100 (£80) for the basic package which includes a t-shirt rather than a dress.

The children will have their nails and make-up applied, as well as their hair styled.

However, if your little one wants the full makeover package, dress and all, you won’t get much change out of $250 (£200).

BUT there’s a simple way to gift your child with the Bibbidi Bobbidi Shop

Enjoy a luxurious experience at a reasonable price.

Travelling with a seven-year-old Disney-mad girl, I knew that a ‘princess’ experience would be high on her agenda on our trip to Disney World last month.

Instead, I went down the PIY route – princess it yourself!

6 Vinted was a great place to find a princess dress at incredibly low prices. Credit: Jenna Maxwell

6 Even though she was dressed as a princess, the photo shoot included her. Credit: Jenna Maxwell

Sabrina, although she loves Encanto, Moana, and other princesses, is a big fan of dressing as a princess. I chose the sparkly pink Sleeping Beauty gown because it was the right choice.

The cost of the dress in the parks is upwards of $60 (£48) so I took matters into my own hands.

A quick look on second hand app, Vinted, and I soon found an unused Sleeping Beauty dress from the Disney Store for $20 (£16).

If Vinted or Ebay don’t come up with the goods, there are plenty of

There are many supermarket options that will suit the majority of children.

as happy with, sometimes for as little as £1.

Sabrina’s Royal Makeover was my first priority on the Magic Kingdom day.

The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique usually style little girls’ hair in a

bun, something my daughter doesn’t like, so I did a simple hairstyle

Make-up on and we’re off!

Already dressed liked royalty, we still wanted an ‘experience’ so we

headed straight for Sir Mickey’s – a shop in Fantasyland just behind

Cinderella’s Castle that you can’t miss as it’s overrun by a giant

beanstalk.

If you ask the staff (nicely), they’ll cover you with fairy dust.

very fine glitter – the same used in the BBB experience.

This is a great way to complete a princess makeover. The actors will use a magic wand, and cast spells.

The other thing about Sir Mickey’s that some guests won’t realise is

The castle photo studio is located there.

Studio has medieval set up and props for your child to look their best.

Professional photographers are available to take photos and upload them directly into your My Disney Experience app.

The photo package was included in our ticket, and we did not need to spend any additional money for the wonderful photos that made my little girl feel like a true princess.

So with a Vinted dress, some fairy dust and a castle photoshoot – your prince or princess can have a very similar BBB experience for around $20 (£16) on top of your ticket price, saving more than £170.

However, if you are looking for a more professional and

Disney Make-over Artists are available to come right to your resort or villa if you’re looking for something a little more special than BBB.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Disney World – like so many other

companies – let go of a lot of staff.

Former Disney employees joined together and set up a Facebook group – Ear for Each Other (EFEO) to promote their businesses and help them get back on their feet and there are plenty of make-over options to choose from.

Nil Princess Glam Disney World was my employer for 6 years. I worked as both a wedding stylist and hair designer.

Like many others, she had to set up her own business after the pandemic – making over little girls and boys ready for the park.

Nil can come to your hotel as early as 5am and transform anyone of any age into their favourite prince, pirate, or princess, from just $110 (£88).

Anything from intricate Elsa locks to terrific Tiana – Nil can create colourful and extravagant hairstyles and make-up to brighten anyone’s day.

Nil brings all the hair accessories and makeup, including a tiara. Her prices begin at $10

Be it a magic professional makeover or budget DIY, prince or princess.

Princess shall attend the ball.

6 Some ex-Disney employees will do your hair if you ask. Credit: Jenna Maxwell