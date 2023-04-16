Cartman’s Chip Will Return And Help Save The Day

In the aforementioned Reddit thread, u/eatsik proposed a theory about the V-Chip implanted in Eric Cartman in “South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut.” The V-Chip is said to appear in several animated projects based on this popular series. First, they mention the N64 and Xbox games based on this show that were canceled. The first example they cite is the canceled but not forgotten N64 and Xbox game based on the show. Clip Cartman expels electricity and the V-Chip is mentioned directly in the game. Reddit user thought this game showed how the V-Chip could be revived with a powerful shock current.

Reddit users then brought up the “Tsst episode” from Season 10 which features the V Chip powers returning to the show. Cartman was treated the same way in 2006’s episode that spoofs Cesar millan and his patent-pending method of training dogs. Cartman, who has finally come to realize that the world does not revolve around him and is no longer his sole focus, battles both an evil version as well as an angelic version within himself. They argue over whether or not to kill Cartman’s mother. This internal struggle caused the V-Chip chip to re-ignite.

Commenter: u/jd17atmThe thread creator,, backed up the theory by citing an episode of “Safe Space”, from the Season 19 show. Cartman’s 2015 episode includes a musical piece in which he is challenged by Reality when singing that no one can hurt him because he has his own safe space. Cartman gives the other performers in the song Broadway-style costumes when he confronts Reality. Cartman doesn’t swear to cause the current, but it does come out from his hands. It’s no accident.