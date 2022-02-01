Sienna Mae Gomez Loses 1 Million TikTok Followers

In just over a week, 18-year-old TikToker Sienna Mae Gomez lost 1,000,000 followers

The allegations are that she abused Jack Wright, her former friend.

Wright made the allegations in a YouTube clip and Gomez dismissed them shortly thereafter.

After being accused by Jack Wright, a former colleague and TikTok influencer, of sexual assault, TikTok star Sienna Mae Gomez lost 1,000,000 followers.

On January 20, Wright — who currently has over 10 million TikTok followers — posted a 17-minute YouTube video titled, “what sienna mae did to me.”Wright described four interactions during which Gomez touched Wright without his consent.

Gomez refuted the allegations in a statement to Insider and in a long blog post published January 22.

She wrote: “All Jack and I ever did was kiss. I have never seen, felt or touched him naked. We spent several nights at the Hype House together but I never grabbed him asleep or awake. Yet I’m still being called a ‘rapist’ across the internet by those who don’t understand the meaning of the word.”

According to social-analytics tracker Social BladeGomez lost 100,000 TikTok users the day after Wright posted the video. She then lost between 100,000 and 200k daily followers for five more days.

11 days later Gomez’s followers have fallen by 1,000,000, from 14.9 to 13.9 million. Wright’s video has been seen over 19.5 millions times.

Gomez hasn’t uploaded any videos to YouTube. TikTok account for herSince the day Wright uploaded her YouTube video. Her YouTube channel, with 351,000 subscribers, is also dormant.

Both Wright and Gomez were 18 when they rose to TikTok fame. They met in high school and then reconnected when both had a TikTok fan base. The pair started sharing content together in October 2020. They often posted videos of themselves dancing, kissing, cuddling, and cuddling, which led to speculation that they were actually dating. They never confirmed their relationship publicly, but have since stated that they were only friends.

Mason Rizzo (one of Wright’s close friends) publicly accused Gomez on May 30, 2021. Gomez denied the accusation in two YouTube videos.

Gomez lost 600,000 TikTok subscribers in the days after Rizzo made her initial allegation. In the same year, Gomez was announced as part of Netflix’s cast. “Hype House,”A reality TV show that follows a group TikTokers as they work together in a content collective. Gomez was not featured on the show when it premiered on January 7, 2022. She stated that this was her request after Rizzo’s accusations. “so that I did not have to re-live the online bullying.”

Wright did not address the allegations in his YouTube video. Rizzo made the correct accusations.

Insider repeated its request for comment and Wright did not respond.

You can find more stories like these from Insider’s Digital Culture Team here.