Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Express Concerns’ on Spotify About COVID-19 Misinformation amid Joe Rogan Backlash

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined the chorus against COVID-19 misinformation Spotify. Joe Rogan, controversial podcast host, has apologized for remarks he made on his show.

Meghan Markle and Prince, who have an $18 million deal with Spotify, released a statement Monday “expressing concerns”About the consequences “Covid-19 misinformation,”They also added that “look to Spotify to meet this moment.”

Their comments come as musicians have threatened to pull their content from Spotify in protest over Rogan’s show, “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

“If I pissed you off, I’m sorry,” Rogan said Monday. “I’m not trying to promote misinformation. I am not trying to be controversial, I just want to have conversations.”

Rogan posted the statement in an Instagram video.

Joni Mitchell joined Neil Young to pull their music from Spotify this weekend, after he misinformed them about COVID-19.

Spotify responded to the criticism by announcing that they would add an “advisory” at the start of Rogan’s podcast and direct listeners to factual information about coronavirus.

Rogan has said that he will do better.

“I will do my best to try to balance out these more controversial viewpoints with other people’s perspectives, so we can maybe find a better point of view,” he said. “I don’t want to just show the contrary opinion to what the narrative is.”