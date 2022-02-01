Bride and Groom Face a Blizzard and Say “I Do” in Rhode Island’s Historic Snowfall

These brave souls have travelled through the blizzard in search of a wedding!

Sally and Adam Irujo had a wild scene in Providence, Rhode Island when they went ahead with their wedding ceremony despite receiving 20 inches of snow. It was one the largest snowfalls the area had ever witnessed.

When asked by guests if they felt like: “Anybody want to share a little story about this lovely couple?”One crack, “One time Sally and Adam made us go to their wedding in a blizzard!”

As she made her way to the ceremony, the groom wore ski pants while the bride wore heavy winter boots and a heavy coat.

A couple in Framingham, Massachusetts is shoveling snow to raise funds for their wedding.

Some parts of Massachusetts were frozen solid by sea spray, including Brant Rock. The famous Nantucket resort island was also underwater.

New York’s terrible storm brought out the nuns, who rushed to Central Park. Washington Square hosted a snowball fight with hundreds of people.

A plane crashed into luggage carts at O’Hare Airport, Chicago.

Click the video to see more about how people in the country made the most out of the snowstorm and details about Sally and Adam’s cold nuptials.