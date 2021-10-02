Sid Kroft looks back and ahead in the 75th Instagram Live

Sid Kroft has achieved many milestones over his long career. He was the opening act of Judy Garland and Liberace, and he also had his own theme park.

He was also the brain behind the TV and movies with his brother Marty. H.R. Pufnstuf Land of the Lost, Sigmund and the Sea Monster Sideshow Middle Age Crazy. The majority of them were so bizarre that they were even accused of being drug-inspirers.

Kroft, now 92, is set to make another mark after 82 years of show business. Tomorrow, (Sunday, Oct. 3) he’ll return to Instagram Live with the 75th episode of Sundays with Sid Online variety show featuring celebrity guests, live performers, and viewers “parties”Reminiscing is a great way to spend time with your loved ones.

This Sunday’s guests include David Copperfield, Beverly D’Angelo, Paul Reubens, Debbie Allen and Donny Osmond.

Kroft answered several questions from Deadline regarding his new venture as well as his broad-ranging career.

DEADLINE – Why do you use Instagram Live?

SID KROFTAfter my 12-minute speech to the Hollywood Walk of Fame tribute, where more than 900 people attended, Kelly Killian, our assistant, said that I needed Instagram to share my stories. It was fascinating to me that I could be reliving my past 28 years as a performer. H.R. Pufnstuf and all the other stuff. I share my stories so that others can benefit from my experience.

DEADLINEThis is how far it can go.

SKI’m going to keep on doing this as long people are watching. It was April Fools Day 2021 when I made it clear that this would be my last show. I received messages from all over the globe pleading with me to not stop. April Fools!

DEADLINE What’s your view on the use of CGI in today’s production, versus the costuming you used to create your fantasies?