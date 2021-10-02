Kelly Clarkson Message to Her Ex-Husband in Her Billie Eilish Cover

Kelly ClarksonAnd Brandon BlackstockYou are at the end of a messy divorce. Given how difficult it was, you can expect to feel hurt feelings. Clarkson seems to be mocking her ex-husband, by carefully tweaking some Billie EilishLyrics. Here’s what’s going on.

Kellyoke for the Ages

The Kelly Clarkson ShowThis is one of the most popular daytime talk shows. Clarkson, with her friendly demeanor and playful attitude, is taking on the role of Ellen DeGeneres. Kellyoke is one of her most beloved segments. American IdolSome well-known covers are performed by winner. Earlier this week, Clarkson’s tune rang close to home.

To close out September, Clarkson covered Eilish’s song “Happier Than Ever.” The song is about getting over a breakup, with an opening line of “when I’m away from you, I’m happier than ever.”Clarkson went one step further. Clarkson added a personal touch by changing a few words.

Some lines were slighty modified. Instead of singing “shut ‘em all out for you ‘cause I was a kid,” Clarkson sings “shut ‘em all out for you just like a kid.” The change is small but significant. Eilish is 19, so saying she’s “was a kid”This makes sense. Clarkson saying “like a kid”It implies that she behaved even worse and was blinded in her past relationship. This version is more critical than the Eilish one.

The Art of Changing Spaces

The most important change isn’t a few dropped f-bombs, no. In Eilish’s version, she sings “You made me hate this city.”Clarkson completely rewrites this line: “I get it, you hate this city.”Blackstock was famous for wanting to move her family to Montana. She even hid up there during the divorce. Clarkson’s change implies that Blackstock was a moan about homes in Los Angeles or Tennessee, both of which she’s recently sold. Maybe Clarkson’s telling her ex to get over himself or prepare to get moving.

Rare Good News

Clarkson received great news just one day after changing the line. Clarkson was awarded sole custody of the child by the court. Montana Ranch. This should make Clarkson able to kick Blackstock out of her house and outta her life. You shouldn’t expect it to go smoothly, Blackstock has seemingly dragged this process out as painfully as possible, but the victory is still huge.

The performance is a powerful one, and maybe it can close an ugly chapter in Clarkson’s life.