The Movies of Julie Andrews Ranked from Worst to Most Excellent

Andrews’s lowest-rated film was “Unconditional Love”2002.
Rotten Tomatoes scoreThis is: 14%
SummaryIn “Unconditional Love,”Grace Beasley (Kathy Bates), her husband’s widow, travels from her home in Kentucky to pay tribute to a pop star at the funeral. Soon, she suspects that foul play was involved.
Andrews was a guest star in the film.
“Unconditional Love”The film was initially received as a melodramatic movie musical, but it never hit its stride.
“A misconceived comedy that despite a warmly empathetic performance from Kathy Bates, never makes its characters’ unorthodox chemistry gel,” Variety was written by David Rooney.
Lily was played by the actress in “Tooth Fairy”(2010).
Rotten Tomatoes scoreThis is: 17%
SummaryIn “Tooth Fairy,”Derek Thompson, hockey player (Dwayne) swaps his hockey stick for wings when he is forced to be a tooth fairy to restore little girl’s faith and belief in magic.
Andrews played the role of Lily, the head teeth fairy, in the family comedy.
Critics disagree. “Tooth Fairy”Poor plotting and poor dialogue made it almost impossible to watch.
“It has a terrible screenplay and you get the feeling that Johnson could be a much better light comedian than this, given a better chance,” Derek Malcolm was a writer for the London Evening Standard.
Felicity Marshwood was her name in “Relative Values”2000.
Rotten Tomatoes scoreThis is: 20%
Summary: Nigel (Edward Atterton), marries Miranda Frayle (Jeanne Tripplehorn), much to the dismay of Lady Marshwood (Andrews), and introduces her to his upper-class relatives.
Overall, critics found “Relative Values”To be a dull comedy that lacks substance.
Critic John Leonard wrote? “… trying-too-hard film version of a bubble-headed Noel Coward play …”In his review for New York Magazine.
She played a minor, uncredited role in “Trial of the Pink Panther”(1982).
Rotten Tomatoes scoreThis is: 25%
Summary: In the 1980s sequel Chief Inspector Clouseau, played by Peter Sellers, disappears while he investigates another diamond robbery. Marie Jouvet, a journalist (Joanna Lumley), attempts to piece the pieces.
Andrews was uncredited as Charwoman.
Critics were critical of this installment, especially when compared to the other films in the series.
“The movie is almost a fraud. There’s no new ideas and it doesn’t achieve the quality of its predecessors,” Diego Galán wrote for El Pais.
In “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement”(2004) She was reintroduced as Queen Clarisse Renaldi.
Rotten Tomatoes scoreThis is: 26%
Summary: Mia (Anne Hathaway), a college graduate, is named the next in line to the Genovia Royal Throne under Queen Clarisse Andrews’ guidance. However, marital expectations are a barrier to the princess’s future as queen.
“The Princess Diaries 2″It didn’t set any new standards for critics but provided an enjoyable adventure for young movie-lovers.
“Sometimes charming, sometimes a tad too silly and all the time predictable, ‘Princess Diaries 2’ gives you what you’d expect and doesn’t take many chances,” Sara Gebhardt was a writer for The Washington Post.
Marianna Andrews was Marianna “The Man Who Loved Women”(1983).
Rotten Tomatoes scoreThis is: 33%
Summary: In dramatic comedy “The Man Who Loved Women,”Marianna Andrews (Psychiatr) tells the story her former client, David Fowler (Burt Reynolds), about her.
Many critics agreed with this sentiment. “The Man Who Loved Women”The film was too sombre and lacked humor.
“The warmth that might have made this film work never materializes and slickness is no substitute,” Yardena Arar was a writer for the Associated Press.
The actress was Lili Smith. “Darling Lili”(1970).
Rotten Tomatoes scoreThis is: 40%
Summary: During World War I. “Darling Lili”Follow young Lili Smith (Andrews), as she hides behind enemy lines and works as a singer in a dance hall to gather information about Germany. Lili is conflicted after she falls for one her targets.
Andrews’ starpower isn’t enough. “Darling Lili”It wasn’t a well-received war film, even though its romantic subplot compensated for some of its shortcomings.
“[It’s] not that bad if you view it more as a love story than as a war story,” film critic Dennis Schwartz You wrote.
She screamed Queen Lillian’s praises “Shrek the Third”(2007).
Rotten Tomatoes scoreThis is: 42%
Summary: After King Harold (voiced by John Cleese) passes away, Queen Lillian (voiced by Andrews) informs Shrek (voiced by Mike Myers) that he is next in line for the throne of Far Far Away — unless he can find another replacement.
Although the sequel was not without its moments, critics felt it lacked the humor and heart of the first installment.
Critic Michael Compton described it as a “crime.” “satisfying sequel that has its charm but isn’t quite up to par with its predecessors”His review for the Bowling Green Daily News
In “The Princess Diaries”(1901), she was the first to assume the role of Queen Clarisse.
Rotten Tomatoes scoreThis is: 49%
Summary: Mia Thermopolis, a clumsy teenager (Hathaway), is thrown for a loop by her estranged grandmother Andrews (San Francisco) who visits her and tells her that she is the next in line to inherit the throne in Genovia.
Even though some critics have accused “The Princess Diaries”Andrews and Hathaway are loved by many for not following a predetermined plot.
“Despite the hackneyed quality of the pretext, nice performances save this film from itself,” John R. McEwen was the author of Film Quips Online.
Andrews played Gillian Fairchild in “That’s Life!”(1986).
Rotten Tomatoes scoreThis is: 53%
SummaryGillian Fairchild (Andrews), awaiting test results for a depressing diagnosis, is being assisted by Jack Lemmon, her husband. As his 60th Birthday celebration unfolds, Jack struggles with his neuroses.
Critics felt that the film was lacking in depth and rushed, despite the best efforts of the cast.
“‘That’s Life’ has many moments of truth and some good performance,” Roger Ebert wrote the Chicago Sun-Times. “But it’s not all of a piece; not every scene seems to have been thought through on the same level.”
In the second episode, Queen Lillian was voiced by the actress again “Shrek Forever After”(2010).
Rotten Tomatoes scoreThis is: 58%
Summary: Shrek (voiced primarily by Myers), is tricked into believing that Rumpelstiltskin (voiced Walt Dohrn) was a duplicitous swindler. He then returns to his old, ogre ways. However, he runs the risk to lose Fiona (voiced Cameron Diaz), and their families.
Andrews returned as Queen Lillian’s voice for the installment.
While more successful than others, “Shrek the Third,”The fourth film didn’t live up to the original movie with critics.
“The film is engaging enough, due to a narrative gimmick that makes the old ground new again,” Leo Robson was a writer for the Financial Times.
She spoke out for Gru’s mother “Despicable Me 3″2017
Rotten Tomatoes scoreThis is: 59%
Summary: Gru, voiced by Steve Carell, is fired from Anti-Villain League. He travels to Freedonia where he meets his long-lost twin.
Andrews was back in the supporting role of Gru’s mom, and she reprised that role.
Even though some critics thought otherwise “Despicable Me 3″It seemed like a task of checking boxes. Carell’s voice work really made the animated flick pop.
“Carell is the life of the party and the main reason this animated blast of slapstick silliness packs appeal beyond the PG crowd,” Rolling Stone was written by Peter Travers.
In “Aquaman”(2018). She was Karathen’s voice.
Rotten Tomatoes scoreThis is: 65%
Summary: In the superhero film “Aquaman,”Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Mera, (Amber Heard), are the only ones who can save Atlantis from Aquaman’s half-brother (Patrick Wilson).
Andrews provided the voiceover for Karathen (a massive sea creature who aids Aquaman),
While the film’s spectacles and production design impressed critics greatly, the script was lacking.
“Veteran cinematographer Don Burgess’s widescreen images beguile, and Bill Brzeski’s production design impresses mightily,” Andrea Gronvall wrote the Chicago Reader. “But next time, someone please give Momoa and company some memorable dialogue.”
In “Torn Curtain”(1966), Sarah Sherman.
Rotten Tomatoes scoreThis is: 67%
Summary: In Alfred Hitchcock’s “Torn Curtain,” psychiatrist Michael Armstrong (Paul Newman) and his fiancée Sarah (Andrews) go behind the Iron Curtain as they defect to East Germany at the height of the Cold War.
“Torn Curtain”Although it wasn’t rated as one of Hitchcocks finest films, some critics felt that it was unfairly judged at its release.
“Dismissed by many as part of Hitchcock’s regrettable declining years, ‘Torn Curtain’ turns out to be a surprisingly tense and intimate spy thriller,” Christopher Lloyd wrote The Film Yap.
Andrews was Jerusha HALE in “Hawaii”(1966).
Rotten Tomatoes scoreThis is: 67%
SummaryIn “Hawaii,”Abner Hale, a missionary (Max von Sydow), and Jerusha Andrews embark on a journey to Hawaii. Jerusha embraces the local customs while Abner preaches the Christain faith.
“Hawaii”Although the film had its moments with critics, it ended with its themes intact.
“The conflict between nave dogma and nave innocence is effectively established, but the spectacle is always broader than it is deep,” Time Out Review.
Samantha Taylor was played by the actress. “10”(1979).
Rotten Tomatoes scoreThis is: 68%
Summary: In the romantic comedy “10,”Composer George Webber (Dudley Moore), becomes dissatisfied with Samantha (Andrews), in his relationship and begins to fall for a woman he has never met.
A character study with a star-studded ensemble “10”It had all the right ingredients and received mixed reception upon its publication.
“A sporadically funny, marginally interesting fiasco that might have evolved into a memorable romantic comedy,” Gary Arnold was a writer for The Washington Post.
She sang the song of Ainsley Jamvis. “The Pink Panther Strikes Again”(1976).
Rotten Tomatoes scoreThis is: 75%
SummaryIn “The Pink Panther Strikes Again,”Inspector Clouseau (Peter Sellers), races to stop Charles Dreyfus, Herbert Lom, from creating a deadly weapon which will destroy the planet.
Andrews was the comedian who interpreted Ainsley Jarvis’ singing voice.
Critics didn’t wince at the idea “The Pink Panther Strikes Again”Sellers performed as well as the original.
“The comedy is broader and more cartoonish than before, but it is as funny as ever,” John J. Puccio wrote for Movie Metropolis.
In “Despicable Me”She was the voice of Gru’s mother (2010).
Rotten Tomatoes scoreThis is: 81%
Summary: In the animated comedy “Despicable Me,”Carell voices Gru, a supervillain. He must reconsider his wicked ways after he adopts three orphaned children.
Andrews played Gru’s mother as the film’s voice actor.
They are colorful, fun, and filled with humor. “Despicable Me”It was generally well received by critics.
Michael Dequina, critic, described it asA “consistent stream of chuckles and a lot of convincing heart,”Movie Report: His review.
Andrews was Sally Miles “S.O.B.”(1981).
Rotten Tomatoes scoreThis is: 83%
Summary: In the Hollywood satire “S.O.B.,”Felix Farmer (Richard Mulligan), director of the film about his family, attempts to keep it afloat by persuading his wife Sally (Andrews), that he should make it R.
Blake Edwards provides a confident direction and a cast of players. “S.O.B.”It received a glowing review from critics.
“Black comedy is a tough commodity to sustain and, after a broad start, Edwards quickly finds a deft balance that paints a cockeyed, self-contained world that comfortably supports its exaggerated characters,”The Variety employees reviewed.
Millie Dillmount was Millie’s mother in “Thoroughly Modern Millie”(1967).
Rotten Tomatoes scoreThis is: 83%
Summary: Musical comedy from the 1920s “Thoroughly Modern Millie,”Millie, a young flapper (Andrews), falls for Trevor Graydon, a company man (John Gavin), which in turn develops feelings toward Millie’s roommate Dorothy (Mary Tyler Moore).
Critics call “Thoroughly Modern Millie”It was a pleasant period.
“[A] very underrated Julie Andrews musical,” Steve Crum, critic wrote for Video-Reviewmaster.com. “A cult favorite for many, including myself.”
She was famously the star of Maria in “The Sound of Music”(1965).
Rotten Tomatoes scoreThis is: 83%
Summary: In Rodgers and Hammerstein’s film adaptation “The Sound of Music,”Maria (Andrews), who becomes the governess of an Austro-Hungarian naval officer widowed, brings joy to the seven children of the Austro-Hungarian captain at the edge of World War II.
This is considered a classic instant classic. “The Sound of Music”The film received positive reviews immediately after its release and continues capturing the hearts of viewers to this day.
“There’s an inimitable heart-warming quality about the film which has made ‘The Sound of Music’ a timeless cinematic wonder,” Pratim D.Gupta wrote the Film Companion.
She was the voice of Queen Lillian. “Shrek 2″(2004)
Rotten Tomatoes scoreThis is: 89%
SummaryIn “Shrek 2,”Shrek (voiced in Myers) and Fiona, (voiced in Diaz), travel to Far Far Away to see Fiona’s parents. They are not exactly charmed with the ogre.
Andrews voiced Queen Lillian’s first appearance in “Shrek 2.”
The sequel received better reviews than the original and critics noted that it retained all the charm, humor, and satirical tone. “Shrek.”
“This second edition of DreamWorks’s Oscar-winning ogre opus may not match the original for, well, originality, but it honors the prime injunction governing sequels: To thine own characters be true,” Joe Morgenstern was a Wall Street Journal writer.
In “The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story”She was seen as herself in 2009
Rotten Tomatoes scoreThis is: 90%
SummaryThe documentary “The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story”This article details the lives and collaborations of Robert B. Sherman, a famous songwriter, and Richard M. Sherman, a well-known songwriter.
Andrews was interviewed to talk about their involvement with the documentary. “Mary Poppins.”
Critics hail the documentary’s feel-good quality as a fitting tribute for a talented couple.
Critic Claudia Puig describedIt can be used as a “touching and illuminating documentary about the songwriting duo,”Her review of USA Today.
Andrews was Emily Barham “The Americanization of Emily”(1964).
Rotten Tomatoes scoreThis is: 93%
SummaryDramatic Comedy “The Americanization of Emily” takes place in 1944 in London, as cynical Lieutenant Commander Charles Edward Madison (James Garner) is assigned to fight in the D-Day invasion — to the dismay of his new love, Emily (Andrews).
There are a lot of great speeches and dialogues. “The Americanization of Emily”He didn’t hesitate to deliver a sharp satire on war in the eyes of critics.
“[Paddy] Chayefsky’s scabrously funny script brims with snappy, crackling dialogue,” Nick Schager was the writer for Slant Magazine.
“Enchanted”Andrews narrated (2007).
Rotten Tomatoes scoreThis is: 93%
SummaryIn “Enchanted,”Sweet-natured Princess Giselle, played by Amy Adams, falls for a witch’s well. She ends up in New York City. Giselle falls in love with Patrick Dempsey, a Manhattan lawyer who is helping her to find her way home.
Andrews added a little charm. “Enchanted”Narrating the film’s beginning and ending.
Critics loved “Enchanted,”From its charming cast to its humorous story,
“A clever throwback to a bygone era that is very much a product of this one; a clash of past and present combining for something truly magical,” Matthew Lucas wrote From the Front Row.
In one of her most-rated films, she starred as the title role. “Mary Poppins”(1964).
Rotten Tomatoes scoreThis is: 96%
Summary: In the family musical “Mary Poppins,”A magical nanny (Andrews), comes to the rescue of the Banks family, spreading her sunny, but firm disposition wherever she goes.
“Mary Poppins”It was a huge hit from the moment it was released and has remained that way through the years thanks to its talented cast, amazing animation and memorable songs.
“The sets are luxuriant, the songs lilting, the scenario witty but impeccably sentimental, and the supporting cast only a pinfeather short of perfection,” Time magazine reported on its review.
Notice: Rotten Tomatoes scores are subject to change. Films with no critical rating were not included.
In Victoria Grant, the actress played the role of Victoria Grant. “Victor Victoria”(1982).
Rotten Tomatoes scoreThis is: 97%
Summary: In the musical comedy “Victor Victoria,”British soprano Victoria Grant, (Andrews), reinvents herself as a male performer to improve her nightclub act.
Andrews’s warm humor and electric performance as a lead performer are infectious. “Victor Victoria” left critics smitten.
“Don’t miss this one,”The Time Out staff reported. “It sends sparks.”