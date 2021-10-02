The Movies of Julie Andrews Ranked from Worst to Most Excellent

Andrews’s lowest-rated film was “Unconditional Love”2002.





Julie Andrews, Kathy Bates “Unconditional Love.”



New Line Cinema







Rotten Tomatoes scoreThis is: 14%

SummaryIn “Unconditional Love,”Grace Beasley (Kathy Bates), her husband’s widow, travels from her home in Kentucky to pay tribute to a pop star at the funeral. Soon, she suspects that foul play was involved.

Andrews was a guest star in the film.

“Unconditional Love”The film was initially received as a melodramatic movie musical, but it never hit its stride.

“A misconceived comedy that despite a warmly empathetic performance from Kathy Bates, never makes its characters’ unorthodox chemistry gel,” Variety was written by David Rooney.