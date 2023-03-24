Shou Zi Chew has two children, Vivian Kao and Shou Zi.

TikTok’s CEO Shou Zi Chew, who is the father of two children, told the US House Energy and Commerce Committee that he doesn’t let his minor kids use the app, while discussing the protection of Americans who use the application.

Congress demanded that TikTok be banned in America due to concerns over the Chinese government using information provided by users. Shou Zi Chew denied this claim, citing lack of evidence.

TikTok CEO, when asked about accessing the social media app for his kids, replied that they weren’t too old to do so.

Shou Zi Chew has two children.

Shou (40) has two children and Vivian Kao, his Taiwanese wife. Both met during their Harvard studies.

Congresswoman Nanette Barragán noted that one of his children was eight years old when she asked the TikTok CEO why he doesn’t let his children use the app. While his other child, believed to be six-years-old, their names remain a mystery.

As for his wife, Vivian works in finance and her Linkedin shows that she is an independent non-executive director at Sun Hung Kai & Co, an investment company in Hong Kong.

The couple is based in Singapore and Shou’s wife is also the CEO and principal of Tamarind Global and a part of the board of trustees at Wellesley College in Massachusetts.

TikTok’s CEO on his children not using the app

TikTok Singapore users don’t have the option to use the app under 13. This is unlike in the US. Therefore, Shou’s children who do not meet the age limit cannot access the app.

When questioned about the same by Congress in Washington on Thursday, Shou replied: “I have seen these news articles. That is what I want to address. I have three children who live in Singapore. We do not have any experience under 13.

“If they lived here in the United States, I would let them use the under-13 experience.”

He also spoke in an interview earlier. Detailed explanation that users under 13 in the US get a very restricted version of TikTok, which isn’t available in other regions.

For users younger than 13, the App provides a very limited experience

TikTok users must enter their age when signing up, in order for the app to moderate any content they see.

The Guarduan’s Guide on the official blog notes the importance of always providing the right date of birth.

Users under 13 years old have limited access to some features and the content displayed is not suitable. You can also see ads and commercials that are suitable for young audiences.

Younger users can’t host LIVE, or use Direct Messaging. Both are age-restricted.

