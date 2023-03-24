Is Chapter 4 his last movie?

Lance Reddick is in John Wick Chapter 4 HITC explores.

“How good to see you again so soon, Mr. Wick.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 is in US theaters from Friday, March 24th 2023 and you’re invited to witness the most action-packed installment of the franchise yet. Keanu Reeves returns as the assassin who was motivated by revenge and pulled out of retirement. He debuted in Chad Stahelski’s 2014 film. He’s helmed all of the sequels too, including the latest.

This time, we have some new cast members to cherish, whether that’s Bill Skarsgård as the villainous Marquis Vincent de Gramont or popular musician Rina Sawayama as Akira.

Yet, it’s the late Lance Reddick (who plays Continental concierge Charon) who fans will be most eager to see. What is Lance Reddick’s role in John Wick: Chapter 4 and what is his final film?

Lance Reddick is in John Wick Chapter 4

Yes, Lance reprises the role of Charon in John Wick: Chapter 4 but it’s worth noting that this doesn’t mark his final film appearance.

The tragic news is that the American actor of 60 years passed away Friday, March 17th, 2023. He had filmed the part in a few previous projects. Lance is expected to return the Charon role in Ballerina.

Len Wiseman directed this movie, and Ana de Armas stars in the film (No Time To Die Knives Out).

On the other hand, he will also feature in the forthcoming Hulu remake of White Men Can’t Jump which will reach the platform on Friday, Mat 19th 2023, as well as the TV series Percy Jackson And The Olympians, although it’s yet to receive a release date on Disney+.

‘I’m just amazed’

Lance recently took part in an Interview with Collider and got introspective about the John Wick franchise and how far it’s come:

“I’m just amazed that it’s gotten to this point because it started as such a small, almost an independent film that I wasn’t sure was going to be much more than maybe a cult hit that I knew was just a great script that turned into this juggernaut.”

He continued: “So, the fact that I’m part of not just such a big franchise, but such a big franchise that’s so, so well done, and it literally changed action films and then created a world that you’d never seen before is amazing to me.”

John Wick Chapter 4 Cast

Lance is joined in Chapter 4 by other John Wick characters, which you can see alongside their roles.

Keanu Reeves plays John Wick

Donnie Yen as Caine

Bill Skarsgård as the Marquis Vincent de Gramont

Laurence Fishburne is the Bowery King

Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu Koji

Shamier Anderson is the Tracker/Mr. Nobody

Rina Sawayama as Akira

Scott Adkins is Killa

Winston Scott, Ian McShane

Clancy Brown, the Harbinger

Natalia Tena is Katia

George Georgiou, the Elder

John Wick Chapter 4: In theaters Friday, March 24th 2023

