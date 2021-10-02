Shoppers puzzled as to what Shein clothing brand considers an “XL”.

ONE SHOPPER was outraged that the size 10 cardigan she was looking at buying was labeled a size XL.

Shein posted her anger on social media. The woman expressed disgust at seeing the size of the online shop’s products.

The woman went toHer Twitter accountTo share the screengrab she made of the size guide, caption her post “Guys look at these f*****g sizes.”

This post has been liked by over 21k people and shared 712 times. It has also received many comments from annoyed viewers.

One person said: “XL in Penneys (Primark) is an 18. Where is this shop?! XL is a 10? Wtf? I’m plus size & XL or 2 XL is grand, material depending. FS no wonder I hate myself so much.”

Another one: “12-14 is not a large lady, by any stretch. Anything 10 and under is small in my eyes.”

Some suggested it was an error and meant to be Asian- or US-sized, while others pointed out that the size UK was clearly marked.

“I believe it is Asian sizes just converted,”One woman said it.

This comment was countered by another. “I was gonna say it could be Asian sizes but it literally says size UK.”

I responded to the many comments that @pixiepie02 made “Size does not define you, keep going, you’ve got this.”

