Harry Styles helps a fan with mid-concert reveal of baby gender

Harry Styles performed Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee as part of the Love On tour.

Styles, 27, assisted a fan who was pregnant with a gender reveal.

Styles had previously given dating advice to fans during a September concert.

The “Watermelon Sugar”When the singer was performing in Nashville, Tennessee as part his Love On tour, a fan caught his attention from the crowd.

Photos shared to Twitter showed the mother-to-be with a sign that read, “I’m having a baby, please make it your business,”Referring to Styles 2017 song lyrics “Kiwi.”A sign was held by another woman asking Styles for help. “open these gender results.”

Styles, 27 years old, stopped mid-concert and approached the fan. He then teased the stadium crowd with the surprising results. FootageStyles received a phone call from a fan so Styles could reach her husband during the reveal.

“…A little baby girl,”Styles declares that Styles is encouraging fans to cheer and celebrate her support.

“That’s what I wanted! Is that what you wanted?”Styles asked the supporter.

Last month, Styles made headlines for stopping his concert in Minnesota to share some dating advice with a fan. A sign reading, “Should I text him?”

“My personal opinion is that if there’s any sort of games, trash! Trash! Trash! Not for you,”Styles addressed the audience.

Styles will continue his Love On Tour through November 2021 with his final stop at Inglewood, California.