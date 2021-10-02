Here’s Maria Bello from NCIS doing now

After leaving “NCIS,”Maria Bello is taking on new challenges in her professional life while enjoying time with Dominque Crenn, her fiancee. Bello is currently producing the next movie. “The Woman King,” about the fall of the African kingdom of Dahomey, which was annexed by France. The film is currently in preproduction and stars Viola Davis.

Bello’s television experience is extensive, and she has received rave reviews for her work. “Thank You for Smoking,” “Coyote Ugly,” “A History of Violence,”She’ll probably be able to find another acting gig after she finishes. “The Woman King.”However, her private life seems to have taken centerstage after she died. “NCIS”Exit.

Crenn is America’s first and only female chef to earn three Michelin stars. Vogue UK.The outlet was informed by the chef that she had remission from her cancer in December 2020. Bello’s posts on social media show that Crenn was traveling with Bello in 2021. They are focusing their time together and family. Bello posted this March 19th, International Women’s Day. InstagramCrenn in photo, captioning “We will not know our full power until we know our full history. @lolosilvera @dominiquecrenn and I are making it our mission to bring you stories of the women who have impacted our world and the women who are impacting it today.”It seems. The former “NCIS”StarIs there a new activism project in the works?