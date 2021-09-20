Shoppers are going wild for Asda’s £2 crisp maker as they warn people to ‘run, not walk’ to pick one up

US Brits love a good bag of crisps.

Whether it’s Walkers, Doritos or McCoy’s, they are the perfect afternoon snack and we get through bags of them each year.

3 Woman shares how to make delicious crisps with this £2 crisp maker Credit: TikTok/@laneyfaithmesa

But now you can make your own potato snack at home and people are going crazy for it.

You read correctly. Now you can make your own crisps.

And the best thing is, all you need is a potato and a £2 crisp maker from ASDA!

A woman shared this bargain product to her TikTok account ‘laneyfaithmesa.’

The woman said: “Don’t walk, run to ASDA to get this crisp maker!

“£2 and they’re so easy and healthy.”

The video shows the woman’s journey to create her very own, homemade crisps.

We see her walking to ASDA, buying the crisp maker and then when she’s returned home she shares her easy tutorial for how to make the perfect crisps.

Firstly, you slice your potato (potatoes if you’re hungry).

To slice potatoes, the crisp maker includes a mandolin-style slicer.

FABULOUS BINGO: GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED

Next, you season your potato crisps – you can add whatever seasoning you desire.

Next, arrange your crisps into the microwavable crispy maker.

3 It’s super simple to make homemade crisps with this £2 bargain tool Credit: TikTok/@laneyfaithmesa

Once you have done that, you put the crisp maker in the microwave for three and a half minutes.

Finally, you can empty and enjoy!

It’s as simple as that.

It takes only five minutes to complete the process and you will have two bowls of potato puree.

The crisp maker has received over 2.8million views.

It has been shared 15,000 time, has 346.5k likes, and more than 6,000 comments.

The woman said: “They’re so nice!”

One person said: “I live right next to ASDA brb.”

Another added: “Omg I need this for my daughter.”

A third commented: “Deffo need to try this.”

Even ASDA commented on the post, saying: “Yesss love this.”

The crisp maker is available from ASDA for £4 but this woman got it on a special buy for just £2.

3 Just one potato makes two full bowls of crisps Credit: TikTok/@laneyfaithmesa

Meanwhile, a woman shares the whopping Greggs haul she nabbed for under £3 including sandwiches, doughnuts AND steak bakes.

Also, an Aldi shopper shares ways she keeps up with speedy checkout staff…and her ‘slow grandma’ technique has people in stitches.