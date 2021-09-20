Matt Smith shows off peroxide blonde hair filming Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon

EX-Doctor Who star Matt Smith shows off peroxide blonde locks on set in Cornwall.

The actor, 38 years old, was filmed in Newquay, Cornwall as part of the new Game of Thrones prequel TV show House of the Dragon.

5 Former Doctor Who star Matt Smith is filming House of the Dragon Credit: Neil Hope

Matt, who stars opposite Olivia Cooke, 27, and Welsh actor Rhys Ifans, 54, dons a black leather costume and boots, with a large sword slung around his waist.

He plays Prince Daemon Targaryen.

House Of The Dragon will show the story of the despotic Targaryen family 300 years before Game of Thrones. It will stream in 2022.

5 Filming has been taking place for the House of the Dragon in Cornwall Credit: Neil Hope

5 House of the Dragon is planned to be ready for viewers in 2022 Credit: Neil Hope

5 Matt Smith plays Prince Daemon Targaryen Credit: Neil Hope

5 House of the Dragon is set 300 years before Game of Thrones Credit: Neil Hope