Matt Smith shows off peroxide blonde hair filming Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon

By Brandon Pitt
EX-Doctor Who star Matt Smith shows off peroxide blonde locks on set in Cornwall.

The actor, 38 years old, was filmed in Newquay, Cornwall as part of the new Game of Thrones prequel TV show House of the Dragon.

Matt, who stars opposite Olivia Cooke, 27, and Welsh actor Rhys Ifans, 54, dons a black leather costume and boots, with a large sword slung around his waist.

He plays Prince Daemon Targaryen.

House Of The Dragon will show the story of the despotic Targaryen family 300 years before Game of Thrones. It will stream in 2022.

