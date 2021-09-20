Despite Having Money Problems from Brad Pitt’s Divorce Angelina Jolie Wants to Date Billionaire ?

Although Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie filed for divorce years ago, the process is still ongoing, with Jolie paying for some of the most expensive lawyers in Hollywood. Amid her costly divorce and relatively light workload, some outlets report that Jolie’s financial situation is anything but stable. Gossip Cop has all the latest stories about Jolie’s financial position; here’s what we know.

Angelia Jolie’s Court Battle ‘Bleeding Her Dry’?

In March, New Idea claimed Jolie’s finances were depleted entirely due to her court battle with Brad Pitt. An insider leaked that since she and Pitt separated, Jolie “hasn’t taken on much work at all.” Pitt, on the other hand, was “working and bringing in the cash.” The unnamed insider also revealed that Jolie had been selling Pitt’s precious artwork to make extra money.

According to the tabloid, Jolie also planned to ask fellow actors for work to escape financial troubles. After Jolie was photographed with Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo, the source speculated the two were “talking shop” while Jolie was hunting for work. “Ellen’s career is on a mild streak right now, and things are comparatively dead for Angelina,” The source said.

Angelina Jolie Needs To Sell Her French Estate.

The National Enquirer also reported that Jolie was struggling financially because of her hefty legal fees. The new problem, the tabloid claimed, was that Jolie was “desperate” to sell her portion of the French estate and winery she shares with Brad Pitt to earn some extra money.

According to the magazine, Jolie wanted to sell her estate portion because she was “frantic for cash.” Pitt, however, was preventing her from doing so with an “Automatic Temporary Restraining Order,” which placed a hold on the former couple’s finances involved in the divorce. Despite Jolie’s “‘smear campaigns’ and legal maneuvers,” Pitt wasn’t “hurting for cash” and planned to drag the divorce out.

Is Angelina Jolie Searching For A Rich Boyfriend?

The Globe alleged that Jolie’s solution to her financial problems was finding a new wealthy boyfriend to support her lavish lifestyle. With the legal fees continuing to add up and Pitt preventing her from selling the French estate, it was Jolie’s Eternals co-star Salma Hayek that inspired Jolie. “Because Salma married a billionaire, she is treated differently than almost any actress Angie has ever worked with,” The source said.

Jolie would look for a new boyfriend with billionaire status to relieve the stress on her bank account. The source snitched that instead of getting “caught up with looks and superficial career stuff,” Jolie would “limit her romantic prospected to high financial achievers.” Not only would a rich boyfriend help cover Jolie’s legal fees, but he would also give her a much-needed status boost in Hollywood.

