Shocking moment groom shatters his spine at own wedding when guests accidentally drop him on his head

THIS is the shocking moment a groom shattered his spine during his own wedding when his pals accidentally dropped him on his head.

The shocking incident took place last week in Bihor County, northwestern Romania. The groom’s wedding guests accidentally dropped him on his head and then failed to catch him.

5 A group of guests tossed the groom into the air Credit: CEN

5 The man sustained serious injuries including fracturing his spine Credit: CEN

Footage shows the moment a group of friends decided to pick up the groom who was on the dancefloor with his bride in the Castello event hall in the Baile Felix resort.

The first toss was successful and they were able to catch the groom. However, the second toss failed as the man is seen upside-down.

The 31 year-old groom fell face-first on the ground, fractured his spine and landed head-first.

According to local reports, his friends picked the man up and placed him on a chair until paramedics arrived.

“I should not have been moved when I was lying on the floor,” the groom said later, according to Bihorjust.

After the groom was admitted, the wedding reception continued with the bride and the families keeping the guests entertained.

Dr Lucia Daina stated that the patient had broken his spine after being admitted to hospital. His condition is improving.

“He is hospitalised in the neurosurgery ward and next week he will undergo further tests.”

The young man has not ruled out suing the guests for causing his injury, saying from his hospital bed: “I have contacted a lawyer, but I’m still considering what I will do.”

5 This is the moment the wedding guests picked the groom up Credit: CEN

5 They tossed him in the air Credit: CEN

5 The 31-year-old landed on the ground head first Credit: CEN

