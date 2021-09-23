Kim Kardashian Gets A Shocking Backlash For Hosting SNL

Kim Kardashian Gets A Shocking Backlash For Hosting SNL
By Amy Comfi
Kim Kardashian is everywhere right now, and that includes hosting Saturday Night Live. While she is a reality TV and social media star, some aren’t quite sure why she is hosting the show. Debra Messing is one such person.

Kim Kardashian hosting SNL

Saturday Night Live is finally returning this fall and Keeping up with the Kardashians fans will be happy to know Kim K. will be on TV once more hosting the show. According to Yahoo! Yahoo! reports that she will host the second episode. This is huge news for comedy fans who are eagerly awaiting the return of the show.

Despite the excitement of Kim K. lovers everywhere, some aren’t sold on her big hosting gig. Actress Debra Messing, who is well known for her time on Will & Grace is one of those confused people.

“Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosted, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch,” Debra says. “Am I missing something?”

One fan responds by saying they agree, and usually the host has talent Yahoo! shares.

“I had the same exact question as soon as I saw that, and I still have no answer. I’m sure Kanye will be involved somehow. I’m not sure I want to waste my time with that episode,” the fans say according to Yahoo!. “And might I point out, the hosts usually have some kind of talent. Other than being famous for being famous.”

Does she need to have talent?

It is important to note that hosts come from all walks of life. For example, Elon Musk certainly wasn’t singing and dancing during his time as the host. This is why every week there is a musical guest.

While it may not be exactly who some Saturday Night Live fans were hoping for, there will be plenty of episodes in the season that are full of new and exciting hosts. Surely Kim Kardashian won’t ruin the entire episode just by hosting. Owen Wilson will host the episode, so it will be a great episode.

Are you confused as to why Kim Kardashian will host SNL? Leave your comments below. Come back to TV Shows Ace for more news on all of your favorite former Keeping up with the Kardashian stars.
