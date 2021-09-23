Katie Price flees to Turkey with fiance Carl Woods on holiday after alleged attack in her home

KATIE Price has fled to Turkey for a holiday with her fiance Carl Woods after an alleged attack in her home.

Central Recorder has learned that Price, 43, flew to Turkey earlier today and will return from her short vacation on Friday due to work commitments.

2 Katie and Carl have jetted to Turkey for a short break Credit: instagram

2 The star needs to ‘clear her head’ after her alleged attack last month Credit: Getty

The mother-of-five hopes to “clear her head” following a difficult few weeks, and Carl has joined her for the trip.

Our source said that Katie flew to Turkey today. It will take her a few days for her brain to recover from all the turmoil. She is returning to the place she stayed following the surgery. She needs to rest and take in the sun for a few more days.

“She’ll be back for her make-up classes at the weekend, but needed to get away for a few days.”

Katie insists that she didn’t call police on Carl after the alleged attack at her house.

After the incident, Katie, a former glamour model, was left with bruising on her face. Carl commented on an Instagram photo in which he claimed he wouldn’t hurt her.

She wrote: “FACT, I’ve ALWAYS said DONT believe everything you read in the media and what Carl is saying is true. FACT I’ve NEVER called the police on Carl my police investigation I’m currently going through to a incident a few weeks ago is not to do with Carl .

“This man’s mental health is so low and easy to say suicidal. Someone played what they thought was a clever game and involved the media with inaccurate information.”

In his video, which was filmed inside a car, Carl insisted: “The truth will come out.”

The 32-year-old broke his silence following the incident two weeks ago, writing in a statement: “I would never hit or hurt her”.

Speaking to camera, he said he’s been “in hiding” through the “roughest” month of his life, adding: “I’m a good fella, always have been”.

On Monday, August 23, at 1.30 a.m., police called Katie’s home in Essex. There, a man aged in his 30s was arrested on suspicion for assault and theft.

He was released by police bail. However the man was re-bailed earlier in this week, according to Essex Police. The bail date was extended today to next month.

After being introduced by a mutual friend, Katie and Carl began a fast-paced romance in June 2020.

Katie got engaged for the seventh time to Carl in April – with the ex-glamour model calling him her “Prince Charming”.

Katie Price’s boyfriend Carl Woods says he went into hiding after ‘abuse’ online