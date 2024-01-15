Helen Flanagan Stuns in Sheer Lace Lingerie for Sexy Ann Summers Ad

Helen Flanagan Looks Red Hot in a New Ann Summer Campaign

Helen Flanagan looks better than ever as she strips off for a sexy new Ann Summer campaign. With the countdown to Valentine’s Day now on, Helen slipped into some of the brand’s racy lingerie for a hot new shoot.

The busty actress and influencer, 33, showed off her stunning figure in a see-through chemise, while another more colourful number accentuated her curves. Helen put on a pair of teetering heels to model a baby blue underwear set as she clung on to a giant bunny’s ears.

Joining her in the Power Couples campaign are My Mum, Your Dad’s Janey and Roger, Love Island’s Lucie Rose Donlan and celebrity hairstylist James Johnson. Helen reunited with old Corrie co-stars Sally Dynevor and Brooke Vincent yesterday for a star-studded wellness session. Ditching her scantily-clad social media looks for a more conservative outfit, Helen wrapped up in a full-length gilet, grey jumper, and leggings.

Last year, Helen teased that a Corrie return was on the cards ahead of her time on I’m A Celebrity All Stars. She last appeared on the cobbles in 2018, before stepping back from telly roles to raise her three children – Matilda, eight, Delilah, five, and Charlie, three. In an interview with OK!, Helen confirmed she had been in contact with Corrie bosses and made no secret of her desire to reprise her role.

While camping in South Africa last year on I’m A Celeb she lifted the lid on her bad behavior on the soap’s set. She said: “I used to get in trouble all the time because of my fake tan. One time I’d be really pale and then the next time I’d be bright orange. They go mental if you do stuff like that, they go absolutely mental. They flip if continuity changes mid-scene.”

Helen Flanagan has certainly been making waves with her show-stopping photoshoots and the possibility of returning to her role in Coronation Street. It seems she has not lost any of the charisma that fans loved on the show. Her foray into the world of Ann Summer’s lingerie offers a glimpse into her breathtaking beauty and undeniable star power. We can’t wait to see what Helen has in store for us next!