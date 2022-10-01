Sherri Papini Kidnapping hoax: Taped 2016 Police Interview

Newly released video is emerging in the case of Sherri Papini, a California mother who was recently convicted of faking her own abduction.

Papini, in a taped interview, is seen wrapped up in a bandage around her nose and clutching her knees as she lies about being kidnapped by her abductors.

The video was just released, but was taken in 2016 at Papini’s home in Redding.

Papini, who was being tortured and chained by her abductors for three consecutive weeks, asked police for permission for her to close her eyes. Papini’s account has now been revealed to be a complete hoax.

To support her lies, Papini actually inflicted the injuries herself and even broke her nose. Police say DNA proves that Papini actually hid with James Reyes at a Costa Mesa home.

The latest episode of the TV series features video of Papini’s conversation about police. “20/20.” ABC’s chief national correspondent, Matt Gutman, believes the case is fascinating people, “because it’s so unfathomable that someone who seems to have everything would do this.”

“Ultimately, investigators believe that the motive here was attention,”Gutman said.

Papini will surrender Nov. 8 to begin her 18-month sentence for the kidnapping hoax.

The two-hour “20/20″ABC airs a special tonight about Sherri Papini